Premier League fixtures: Brighton start against Manchester City, holders Chelsea host Burnley

Brighton and Hove Albion will face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in their first Premier League match, while holders Chelsea begin their title defence at home to Burnley.

Star-studded City will present daunting opposition for Brighton, who won promotion to the top-flight for the first time in 34 years in 2016-17, but Chris Hughton's side at least start at home after the eagerly anticipated fixture list was revealed on Wednesday.

Chelsea, meanwhile, take on Burnley at Stamford Bridge after winning the title in Antonio Conte's first season at the helm.

Of the other promoted sides, Newcastle United are at home against last season's runners-up Tottenham. Rafael Benitez's men beat Spurs 5-1 at St James' Park the last time they played a Premier League game.

Tottenham and Chelsea will then face each other at Wembley on week two of the season in a massive early-season clash.

1 - Just 1 of the previous 25 reigning PL champions have lost their opening game the following season (W20 D4 L1). Authority #PLfixtures pic.twitter.com/AcRysJJLOx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 14, 2017

Huddersfield Town, back in the top flight after a 45-year absence, are the only newcomers not to start with a home game. They begin away against Crystal Palace.

Europa League winners Manchester United kick off on their own turn in a meeting with West Ham and Liverpool are away to Marco Silva's Watford.

Arsenal face Leicester City at Emirates Stadium in a start to the season that will then see them face an away trip to Stoke City before a huge match at Anfield with Liverpool in the third week of the campaign.

Everton commence their campaign against Stoke City at Goodison Park, while the other games on the first matchday see Southampton host Swansea City and West Brom welcome Bournemouth to the Hawthorns.

Matches are provisionally scheduled for August 12, although kick-off times and dates will be tweaked for television coverage.





Premier League opening day fixtures:

Arsenal v Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town

Everton v Stoke City

Manchester United v West Ham

Newcastle United v Tottenham

Southampton v Swansea City

Watford v Liverpool



West Brom v Bournemouth