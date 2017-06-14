Premier League fixtures: Arsenal face soft end-of-season run-in

Arsenal face just one of last season's top six in their final 10 fixtures of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign, handing Arsene Wenger a very manageable run-in for a potential title challenge.
Wenger's contract was controversially renewed after Arsenal finished outside the top four for the first time under his stewardship, missing out on Champions League football after a season dominated by fan protests against his continued employment.
But freed from the pressure of Champions League football, Arsenal may be able mount a more concerted title push and will benefit from a 10-game period at the end of the campaign in which Manchester United are their only opponents from last term's top six.
The Gunners open against Leicester City before three away games in four fixtures against Stoke City, Liverpool and Chelsea, who visit Emirates Stadium in the on January 1.
Arsenal face back-to-back matches with Manchester City and Tottenham in November, before taking on those same teams in reverse order in February.
However, March is when Arsenal's fixtures decrease in difficulty, with the April 28 trip to Old Trafford the only remaining imposing challenge as Wenger looks to vindicate his new deal.
So it's Leicester at home on the opening day... pic.twitter.com/26tHHchKcf— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 14, 2017
Arsenal's 2017-18 Premier League fixtures in full:
12/08/2017 - Arsenal v Leicester City
19/08/2017 - Stoke City v Arsenal
26/08/2017 - Liverpool v Arsenal
09/09/2017 - Arsenal v Bournemouth
16/09/2017 - Chelsea v Arsenal
23/09/2017 - Arsenal v West Brom
30/09/2017 - Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion
14/10/2017 - Watford v Arsenal
21/10/2017 - Everton v Arsenal
28/10/2017 - Arsenal v Swansea City
04/11/2017 - Manchester City v Arsenal
18/11/2017 - Arsenal v Tottenham
25/11/2017 - Burnley v Arsenal
28/11/2017 - Arsenal v Huddersfield Town
02/12/2017 - Arsenal v Manchester United
09/12/2017 - Southampton v Arsenal
12/12/2017 - West Ham v Arsenal
16/12/2017 - Arsenal v Newcastle United
23/12/2017 - Arsenal v Liverpool
26/12/2017 - Crystal Palace v Arsenal
30/12/2017 - West Brom v Arsenal
01/01/2018 - Arsenal v Chelsea
13/01/2018 - Bournemouth v Arsenal
20/01/2018 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace
30/01/2018 - Swansea City v Arsenal
03/02/2018 - Arsenal v Everton
10/02/2018 - Tottenham v Arsenal
24/02/2018 - Arsenal v Manchester City
03/03/2018 - Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal
10/03/2018 - Arsenal v Watford
17/03/2018 - Leicester City v Arsenal
31/03/2018 - Arsenal v Stoke City
07/04/2018 - Arsenal v Southampton
14/04/2018 - Newcastle United v Arsenal
21/04/2018 - Arsenal v West Ham
28/04/2018 - Manchester United v Arsenal
05/05/2018 - Arsenal v Burnley
13/05/2018 - Huddersfield Town v Arsenal
