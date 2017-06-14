Nacho: Real Madrid only need small changes

Real Madrid only require small changes to ensure they can compete for the Champions League and LaLiga titles again, according to defender Nacho.

Madrid won a LaLiga and European Cup double for the first time in 59 years last season, with Nacho playing a key role as Zinedine Zidane rotated his team to keep his squad fresh for the run-in.

However, keeping everyone happy in a star-studded squad has not been easy for Zidane and James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata have been linked with big-money moves to the Premier League.

Nacho, though, is hopeful there will not be radical changes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Sergio Ramos came out and said the other day that we only need to change a few small things. I am with the captain," Nacho said at Real Madrid's kit launch.

"When things are going good and when you can manage to create a real unity in the group, that is important. We are not the ones that deal with the signings and departures but if you ask me as a player in the squad, I would say we need to change very little.

"Without doubt, it was the most minutes I have played. I have always asked for time on the field based on my efforts and this season is when I have felt most important.

"With these team-mates it is difficult to play, that is obvious. But yes, personally, I would say this year, and not just because I could offer something but because of the team we had and because we could achieve some big things."