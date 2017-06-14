Mbappe: Madrid wanted me when I was 14

Monaco star Kylian Mbappe revealed Real Madrid had been chasing him since he was 14 as speculation continues over his future.

Mbappe, 18, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Ligue 1 champions, scoring 26 goals in all competitions.

The teenager is contracted until 2019 at the Stade Louis II, but Madrid are among the clubs linked to the forward.

Speaking after France's 3-2 win over England in a friendly on Tuesday, Mbappe said he was unsure what his future held.

"We're going to go away with the family and we'll think about what's going to happen," he said.

"We have to sort it out, see what happens with the club too, because I'm under contract with a club. I'm not free. We'll see what's happening.

"Real Madrid? They have been trying to recruit me since I was 14."

Mbappe set up the winner for a 10-man France in Paris with his pass to Ousmane Dembele for a 78th-minute goal.