Magnificent Mourinho and good omens for Wenger – the Premier League opening day in Opta numbers

14 June 2017 14:08

The omens look good for Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger after the Premier League's fixture computer released an interesting card for the first matchday of 2017-18.

Wednesday's announcement saw promoted Brighton and Hove Albion handed a home opener against Guardiola's Manchester City, while Newcastle United take on last season's runners-up Tottenham.

Holders Chelsea are up against Burnley, Arsenal play Leicester City, Manchester United take on West Ham and Liverpool are at Watford.

With the clock now ticking for the new season, we pick out some of the best Opta statistics for the opening weekend:

 

Arsenal v Leicester City

- Leicester are on a 21-game winless run against Arsenal in the Premier League (D7 L14), with their only win against the Gunners coming in their first ever Premier League encounter in 1994.
- Arsenal have won each of their last 10 league home encounters with Leicester City; their joint-longest winning streak at home against a single opponent. 

- Arsenal lost to West Ham and Liverpool in their last two opening-day games, but have not lost three in a row since 1960. 


Brighton v Manchester City
 
- Manchester City have won each of their last six opening day contests in the Premier League, the best current run in the competition. 
- Sergio Aguero has five goals in six previous opening day matches for Manchester City. 

- Brighton have won just one of their last five opening fixtures to a league season (D1 L3). 


Chelsea v Burnley

- Just one of the previous 25 reigning Premier League champions have lost their opening game in the following season – Leicester City v Hull City in 2016 (W20 D4 L1). 
- Chelsea have won more points on the opening day than any other Premier League club (54). 

- Burnley have lost all three Premier League opening-day fixtures, scoring just one goal in those three games. 


Manchester United v West Ham

- Jose Mourinho has won seven of his previous eight opening-day Premier League fixtures as a manager (D1). 
- West Ham have lost more opening-day fixtures than any other Premier League club (10). 

- United are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League home games with West Ham (W7 D2 L0) – their last league defeat against the Hammers at Old Trafford was in 2007.


Newcastle United v Tottenham

- Rafael Benitez has not lost any of his previous eight Premier League home games as a manager against Spurs (W5 D3 L0). 
- This is the seventh successive Premier League season that Tottenham will play their opening Premier League game away from home. 

- Harry Kane has never scored a Premier League goal in August (10 games). 


Watford v Liverpool

- Liverpool have won each of their last four opening day Premier League matches, after failing to win any of the previous four. 
- Watford have lost their last three Premier League meetings with Liverpool, with an aggregate score of 1-9 in the Reds' favour. 

- Watford are yet to record an opening day Premier League win, losing twice and drawing twice.

