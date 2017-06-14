Cruyff appointed Maccabi Tel Aviv coach

Jordi Cruyff has taken over as Maccabi Tel Aviv's new head coach, moving from his role as sports director at the club.
Cruyff was appointed to the directorial role at Maccabi in 2012 and the club have since won three league titles.
The 43-year-old - son of the late football icon Johan Cruyff - had a brief spell in charge earlier in the year following the departure of Shota Arveladze, presiding over a run of eight wins and one draw before the arrival of Lito Vidigal.
Cruyff will now take over permanently, though, relinquishing his responsibilities as sports director to move into the dugout.
"I am happy and excited to be appointed coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv," Cruyff said. "Entering my sixth year at the club I am very aware of the owner's and fans' expectations. I am more determined than ever to meet these expectations."
This photo is from five years ago when I joined @MaccabiTLVFC as the club's sports director & I've enjoyed every minute of it. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/sZiauUo4I1— Jordi Cruyff (@JordiCruyff) June 14, 2017
With the support of everyone at the club & the fans we'll make a strong team. Thank you!! #UnitedWeAreStrong #YallaMaccabi (3/3)— Jordi Cruyff (@JordiCruyff) June 14, 2017
Club owner Mitch Goldhar said he believes Johan - who died in March 2016 - would be proud to see his son take his first step in coaching.
"I know that Jordi feels a great sense of responsibility as the standard bearer of the Cruyff name which is synonymous with so many great achievements in football," Goldhar said.
"I, like him, feel that this is the right time for this next step. Having had the honour to get to know Johan Cruyff and to see how proud he was of his son I am certain that Johan would be very excited to see Jordi take on the position of coach of this historic club.
"I am confident that with the support of the whole organisation and our fans, Jordi will achieve the results and the style of play that meets the standard which I expect."
