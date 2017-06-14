Cristiano Ronaldo or Alexis Sanchez: Who is set to dominate the Confederations Cup?

Having dominated their respective continents just a year ago, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alexis Sanchez will take on the best from around the world at the Confederations Cup.
Ronaldo dragged Portugal to the final of Euro 2016, where they sealed glory despite the Real Madrid star's injury, while Sanchez and Chile tasted Copa America glory for a second year in a row.
World Cup champions Germany have selected an experimental squad as they look ahead to defending their crown in Russia next year, so A Seleccao and La Roja are bringing the star quality.
But which of the stellar attackers is best set to shine this year? With Opta data, we analyse Ronaldo and Sanchez's campaigns at Real Madrid and Arsenal respectively...
THE TROPHY HAULS
Ronaldo: LaLiga, Champions League, Club World Cup
Sanchez: FA Cup
Arsenal's failure to qualify for the Champions League could prompt Sanchez's departure, despite their impressive FA Cup final win over Chelsea. Sanchez scored a contentious opener at Wembley, but staying at Arsenal will mean no place at Europe's top table for the Chilean, after Arsene Wenger's side finished fifth in the Premier League.
6 - Alexis Sanchez has been directly involved in six goals in his last five appearances at Wembley (5 goals, 1 assist). Prized. pic.twitter.com/ryz7pAwLjW— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 27, 2017
While continental success is beyond the Gunners, it is becoming routine for Los Blancos to lift 'Big Ears'. A third Champions League in four years was secured with a 4-1 win over Juventus in Cardiff - Ronaldo scoring twice in a dominant display. Ronaldo also contributed to Madrid's first league crown in five years, including a goal in their title-clinching win at Malaga.
THE STATS
Ronaldo in LaLiga:
Games: 29
Goals: 25
Assists: 6
Mins per goal: 101.76
Shot conversion %: 15.43
Sanchez in the Premier League:
Games: 38
Goals: 24
Assists: 10
Mins per goal: 134.29
Shot conversion %: 18.6
33 - Alexis Sanchez has been directly involved in 33 PL goals this season (23 goals, 10 assists), more than any other player. Update. pic.twitter.com/UBsD3PWNfg— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 16, 2017
Ronaldo in the Champions League:
Games: 13
Goals: 12
Assists: 5
Mins per goal: 100
Shot conversion %: 16.44
Sanchez in the Champions League:
Games: 8
Goals: 3
Assists: 3
Mins per goal: 221.33
Shot conversion %: 20
ON THE INTERNATIONAL SCENE
Both players started the season having enjoyed crowning glories with their countries, but it hasn't been the same for both since then.
Ronaldo has scored a blistering 12 goals in just six games for Portugal since the Euro 2016 final, helping Fernando Santos' side keep pace with Switzerland in World Cup qualifying after losing to them in the Madrid star's absence.
600 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 600th goal in his professional career (club and country). Amazing. pic.twitter.com/HpKHys1PDW— OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 3, 2017
On the other hand, Sanchez has only managed to score in two of his eight Chile appearances following Copa America glory. La Roja remain mired in a tangle of nations above Argentina - who occupy CONMEBOL's play-off spot - hoping to keep their heads above water in the race to Russia.
HOW MUCH LEFT IN THE TANK?
25 - Cristiano Ronaldo has become the second player to score 25+ goals in eight La Liga seasons in a row, after Lionel Messi. Monster. pic.twitter.com/7hMRLTRxXs— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 21, 2017
International success after long domestic seasons often comes down to who can keep their players freshest and Portugal may benefit from Zinedine Zidane's decision to rest Ronaldo for a number of their games late in the Liga season as Madrid sought a double.
Ronaldo ended 2016-17 with 4,634 minutes under his belt for club and country.
Sanchez on the other hand, clocked up 4,888 minutes for Arsenal and Chile, three games' worth more fixtures. Ronaldo's season also started later than Sanchez's as he recovered from the knee ligament injury sustained in the Euro 2016 final.
|Premier League fixtures: Chelsea face tricky start to title defence
|Premier League fixtures: Manchester United have chance for fast start
|Premier League fixtures: Tottenham start Wembley campaign against Chelsea and the other key matches
|Premier League fixtures: Brighton start against Manchester City, holders Chelsea host Burnley
|Varane red looked right – but VAR will not be 100 per cent, says Southgate
|Cristiano Ronaldo or Alexis Sanchez: Who is set to dominate the Confederations Cup?
|Eriksson sacked as Shenzhen coach
|Osorio, Mexico not focused on Ronaldo
|Canada 2 Curacao 1: Jackson-Hamel helps Zambrano´s men to win
|Dembele: I had contact with Barcelona last year
|Mbappe: Madrid wanted me when I was 14
|Southgate marvels at France´s punishing pace and power
|Deschamps praises France response to ´disaster scenario´
|Ronaldo denies tax fraud complaint
|Not good enough and lessons must be learned - Kane frustrated by England defeat
|France 3 England 2: Dembele snatches winner as Three Lions fall to 10 men
|Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback
|Berizzo wants attacking football at Sevilla like Sampaoli
|France 3 England 2: Dembele snatches winner as Three Lions fall to 10 men
|Qatar 3 South Korea 2: Al Haydos double holds off fightback
|Zenit belong in the Champions League - Mancini keen to deliver success
|France and England unite to honour Manchester and London victims
|Demme out of Germany´s Confederations Cup bid
|Bolt´s race for football glory begins... on Pro Evo!
|What is coming is totally different - Sampaoli realistic after Argentina romp
|Roma appoint Di Francesco as new boss
|Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
|Moreno becomes Monchi´s first Roma signing
|Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli´s bold experiment
|Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
|Sevilla target Jovetic, Navas and Nolito deals as Berizzo gets started
|Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli's bold experiment
|Iran target new ground after qualifying for 2018 World Cup
|Super Silva proves worth for brilliant Brazil
|Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
|Alli could be England´s Ronaldo or Zidane - Houllier
|Ronaldo accused of tax fraud totalling €14.7million
|Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
|Griezmann signs long-term Atletico contract extension
|Athletic defender Yeray set for chemotherapy
|New Griezmann contract will keep €100m release clause – Cerezo
|Buffon, Ramos or Ronaldo? New Champions League awards remove the headache of choosing the best
|Nantes chief accuses FFF of blocking Ranieri appointment
|Benfica bid for reported Manchester City target Lozano
|Messi and Barca congratulate NBA champions Warriors
|Australia bid to host 2023 Women´s World Cup
|Andre Silva: AC Milan can win Serie A
|Pekerman: Incredible James doesn´t play more often at Real Madrid
|Verratti to Barcelona complicated as agent rules out Serie A return
|Australia captain Jedinak out of Confederations Cup
|Begovic touts Terry for Bournemouth move
|Buffon almost certain over retirement
|Bacca open to PSG move after AC Milan sign Andre Silva
|Alli and Kane worth more than Messi and Ronaldo, new study claims
|Lloris stays as France captain v England despite Sweden blunder
|Real Madrid must decide on Man Utd´s ´very important´ Morata bid
|Sampaoli makes case for two-man Argentina defence
|AC Milan bring in Andre Silva from Porto
|England U20 triumph can build momentum - Southgate
|Coutinho: Talking about Barcelona rumours is complicated
|Kane to captain England again as Heaton and Butland share goalkeeping duties
|Donnarumma: I want to stay at AC Milan
|Andre Silva vows to work hard to match Cristiano Ronaldo´s praise ahead of AC Milan move
|Andre Silva hails AC Milan´s ´greatness´ ahead of big-money move
|Fenerbahce announce Valbuena deal
|£300,000-a-week? Arsenal ´have to pay´ Sanchez whatever he wants as Man City rumours grow
|RB Leipzig swoop for Sochaux youngster Konate
|Henderson: Champions League qualification a step in right direction
|Kimmich: I would happily play as goalkeeper
|Jesus harbours no ill feeling after Otamendi ´fractured his eye socket´
|Kane wants permanent England captaincy
|Bradley: Arena has restored US identity
|Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
|Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
|Ramos unsure of Morata future amid Manchester United links
|Ramos congratulates Madrid fan Nadal after French Open win
|Isco: I have finished the season very well
|I´ve got nothing at the moment - City outcast Hart unclear on future
|Ventura hopes Italy learn lessons for Spain qualifier
|Diego Costa still waiting for Chelsea´s decision