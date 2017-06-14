Canada 2 Curacao 1: Jackson-Hamel helps Zambrano´s men to win

A late Anthony Jackson-Hamel goal gave Octavio Zambrano a win in his first game in charge of Canada, courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Curacao.
Jackson-Hamel's late strike from 25 yards saw the hosts to their win at Stade Saputo in Montreal on Tuesday.
It came after Canada, with Zambrano at the helm for the first time since his appointment in March, had fallen behind.
Rangelo Janga had given Curacao the lead late in the first half, but Manjrekar James quickly equalised.
Junior Hoilett missed a late penalty as Canada appeared set to have to settle for a draw, but Jackson-Hamel delivered the winner.
#CANMNT pic.twitter.com/Bgzzd7gmFL— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) June 14, 2017
While Cyle Larin had an early chance, Curacao should have gone ahead in the 22nd minute through Gevaro Nepomuceno.
A clearance fell to the 24-year-old near the penalty spot, but he side-footed his effort wide.
Some last-ditch defending kept Curacao level before they took a 43rd-minute lead.
Nepomuceno's cross from the left was met by Janga, who powered a left-footed strike past Milan Borjan.
Canada responded almost immediately as James finished from inside the area after Curacao goalkeeper Eloy Room came but was unable to collect a set-piece.
Larin should have put Canada ahead early in the second half and they thought they were 2-1 up in the 72nd minute.
Jackson-Hamel's effort on goal clipped team-mate Russell Teibert, who was offside, on its way into the back of the net and was ruled out.
Canada would find a dramatic late winner, but only after Hoilett missed an 87th-minute penalty.
The Cardiff City midfielder put his spot-kick into the post after Alphonso Davies, who at 16 became the youngest player in the history of Canada's national team as one of several debutants, had been brought down in the area.
But the hosts would score soon after, Jackson-Hamel finding the bottom corner from 25 yards.
