Bellerin pondering Barca switch, says Suarez

Hector Bellerin is undecided over whether to pursue a move back to Barcelona from Arsenal, according to Spain Under-21 team-mate Denis Suarez.

Bellerin has long been linked with a move to Camp Nou, having progressed through the club's youth system before joining Arsenal in 2011.

The 22-year-old signed a six-year contract extension last November, but right-back remains a key position for new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde to strengthen after the club failed to bring in a replacement for Dani Alves last term.

Suarez returned to Barcelona last close season after an impressive stint at Villarreal and he hopes Bellerin will follow suit.

"I have spoken with him and, on the one hand he's keen to come and on the other he feels tied to Arsenal," Suarez told Catalunya Radio, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

"I hope he can come. He, himself, is not even clear what will happen this summer."

Bellerin and Suarez are part of Spain's squad for the European Under-21 Championship that starts in Poland this week.