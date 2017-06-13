Article

Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli´s bold experiment

13 June 2017 15:59

Argentina secured a comfortable 6-0 victory over Singapore on Tuesday to continue head coach Jorge Sampaoli's winning start to the job.

Goals from Federico Fazio, Joaquin Correa, Angel Di Maria, Lucas Alario and debutants Alejandro Gomez and Leandro Paredes gave the visitors the win at the Singapore National Stadium against a side ranked 155 places below them.

Sampaoli, who was appointed as successor to Edgardo Bauza last month and enjoyed a 1-0 win over Brazil in his first match in charge last Friday, rested the likes of Lionel Messi and Gonzalo Higuain as he gave fringe players the chance to impress in a bold 2-3-4-1 system.

It was Atalanta star Gomez who best took his opportunity, setting up Fazio to open the scoring before firing in a goal of his own after Correa had made it 2-0 from a Paulo Dybala cross.

A relentless Albiceleste saw Paredes cap an excellent display with their fourth, while Alario and Di Maria completed the rout against opposition who offered almost nothing by way of an attacking threat of their own.

For Sampaoli, a second win and clean sheet in a row offer signs of encouragement to his hopes of rescuing their World Cup qualifying campaign, which resumes with a trip to Uruguay in August.

Argentina effectively played with a seven-man attack during an opening 25 minutes in which they had 84 per cent of the possession, but it was a centre-back who finally gave them the lead.

Gomez's corner was missed by Correa, but Fazio met the ball unmarked to guide a side-foot volley into the bottom-right corner from 12 yards out.

Argentina doubled their lead from another corner on the half-hour mark, Dybala picking up a short pass before drilling the ball across goal from the right, where Correa was on hand to tap home.

Singapore suffered a blow after the break when goalkeeper Hassan Sunny was forced off with injury, but their well-organised defence continued to frustrate Argentina in their pursuit of a third – until Gomez took a more direct approach.

The home side failed to clear their lines and Gomez collected the ball 20 yards out before blasting a low shot past replacement keeper Izwan Mahbud and into the net.

Paredes was handed his first senior appearance off the bench and almost made it 4-0, clattering the base of the post with a fierce strike from the edge of the area, as Argentina continued to push forward.

The Roma man was not to be denied on 74 minutes, however, as he rode a poor challenge from Faritz Hameed before unleashing a dipping shot from 20 yards that nestled into the right-hand corner.

River Plate's Alario saw a good chance for a fifth blocked at close range but he made amends in the 90th minute, rifling in off the right-hand post after being sent clean through by Di Maria's header.

Argentina's impressive outing was capped by Di Maria's goal in the dying seconds, the Paris Saint-Germain star impudently backheeling the ball into the net from Ignacio Fernandez's cut-back.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 13 June

16:50 Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
16:17 Moreno becomes Monchi´s first Roma signing
15:59 Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli´s bold experiment
15:50 Iraq 1 Japan 1: Yoshida lapse costs Group B leaders
15:42 Sevilla target Jovetic, Navas and Nolito deals as Berizzo gets started
14:59 Singapore 0 Argentina 6: Dream debut for Gomez in Sampaoli's bold experiment
14:44 Iran target new ground after qualifying for 2018 World Cup
14:37 Super Silva proves worth for brilliant Brazil
14:10 Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
13:18 Alli could be England´s Ronaldo or Zidane - Houllier
13:13 Ronaldo accused of tax fraud totalling €14.7million
13:11 Australia 0 Brazil 4: Silva gets golden redemption at MCG
13:05 Griezmann signs long-term Atletico contract extension
12:39 Athletic defender Yeray set for chemotherapy
12:05 New Griezmann contract will keep €100m release clause – Cerezo
12:01 Buffon, Ramos or Ronaldo? New Champions League awards remove the headache of choosing the best
09:43 Nantes chief accuses FFF of blocking Ranieri appointment
09:15 Benfica bid for reported Manchester City target Lozano
07:42 Messi and Barca congratulate NBA champions Warriors
04:17 Australia bid to host 2023 Women´s World Cup
03:29 Andre Silva: AC Milan can win Serie A
03:07 Pekerman: Incredible James doesn´t play more often at Real Madrid
02:33 Verratti to Barcelona complicated as agent rules out Serie A return
00:37 Australia captain Jedinak out of Confederations Cup
00:02 Begovic touts Terry for Bournemouth move

Monday 12 June

21:35 Buffon almost certain over retirement
21:29 Bacca open to PSG move after AC Milan sign Andre Silva
21:01 Alli and Kane worth more than Messi and Ronaldo, new study claims
20:51 Lloris stays as France captain v England despite Sweden blunder
20:41 Real Madrid must decide on Man Utd´s ´very important´ Morata bid
19:32 Sampaoli makes case for two-man Argentina defence
16:42 AC Milan bring in Andre Silva from Porto
16:02 England U20 triumph can build momentum - Southgate
15:47 Coutinho: Talking about Barcelona rumours is complicated
15:38 Kane to captain England again as Heaton and Butland share goalkeeping duties
14:53 Donnarumma: I want to stay at AC Milan
14:27 Andre Silva vows to work hard to match Cristiano Ronaldo´s praise ahead of AC Milan move
13:42 Andre Silva hails AC Milan´s ´greatness´ ahead of big-money move
13:16 Fenerbahce announce Valbuena deal
13:15 £300,000-a-week? Arsenal ´have to pay´ Sanchez whatever he wants as Man City rumours grow
12:05 RB Leipzig swoop for Sochaux youngster Konate
11:39 Henderson: Champions League qualification a step in right direction
10:59 Kimmich: I would happily play as goalkeeper
09:37 Jesus harbours no ill feeling after Otamendi ´fractured his eye socket´
09:12 Kane wants permanent England captaincy
08:20 Bradley: Arena has restored US identity
04:26 Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
03:27 Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
02:35 Ramos unsure of Morata future amid Manchester United links
01:59 Ramos congratulates Madrid fan Nadal after French Open win
00:58 Isco: I have finished the season very well
00:48 I´ve got nothing at the moment - City outcast Hart unclear on future
00:25 Ventura hopes Italy learn lessons for Spain qualifier
00:24 Diego Costa still waiting for Chelsea´s decision

Sunday 11 June

23:56 Coleman happy despite another Wales draw
23:38 No Jovetic discount for Sevilla, claims Inter chief Sabatini
23:00 Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
22:51 Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman´s men again
22:37 Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
22:26 It was a goal - Ireland boss O´Neill laments referee´s performance
22:01 Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
21:51 Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman's men again
21:38 Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
20:38 Matuidi focused on France, not PSG future
20:11 Man Utd and AC Milan target Belotti ´can refuse´ €100m Torino exit
20:08 Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters´ late strike salvages vital point
19:12 Holders Dortmund to face minnows Rielasingen-Arlen in DFB-Pokal
19:09 Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters' late strike salvages vital point
18:57 Lindelof will star at Man Utd – Larsson
18:21 Rangers make Candeias fifth signing
17:29 Schalke confirm Harit interest
17:25 Capello named boss of Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning
17:19 Arsenal target Mahrez: No offers on the table despite Wenger praise
17:06 Mbappe prioritising Champions League title over Ballon d´Or
16:47 Koscielny unsure on potential Marseille switch
16:26 Bryan Robson urges Manchester United to make ´flair signings´
16:21 Manchester City must aim for the best - Gundogan
15:52 Gundogan backs Sane for big second season at Manchester City
15:11 Roberto Carlos slams ´false´ doping allegations
14:36 Roma star Dzeko eyeing Wolfsburg return
13:58 Venezuela U20 0 England U20 1: Calvert-Lewin delivers World Cup glory
12:26 Woodburn definitely one to watch - Fowler
12:05 Bayern sign Gnabry from Bremen
11:26 Low unhappy with Germany fans over Werner treatment
10:45 Marquinhos hails ´genius´ Cavani
09:54 Stones disappointed with first season at Manchester City
08:52 Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote
07:35 MLS Review: Fire and Timbers close in on top spot
07:01 Drogba scores on debut for Phoenix Rising
03:47 Buffon backs Donnarumma for Juventus
02:59 Hat-trick hero Lewandowski demands more from Poland
00:11 Low confident heading to Confederations Cup after hammering San Marino

Facebook