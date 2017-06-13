Pekerman: Incredible James doesn´t play more often at Real Madrid

Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman cannot believe James Rodriguez has struggled for game time at Spanish and European champions Real Madrid.

While it was a season to remember for Madrid, who won LaLiga and the Champions League, it was frustrating for James.

James only made 20 starts in all competitions in 2016-17, having been omitted by Zinedine Zidane from the squad for the Champions League final win over Juventus.

Reports have linked the Colombia international attacker with Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Inter in the off-season, and Pekerman stressed the situation must be resolved.

"It is incredible that a player of that level cannot play more often," Pekerman said ahead of Tuesday's international friendly against Cameroon in Madrid.

"His performances and the amount he plays is important."

"I have no doubts that the situation will improve one way or another," he added.

"For the sake of the Colombian national team it is always good for James to have continuity.

"He is committed and fully integrated and his attitude is important because we ask for 100 per cent.

"I do not want to take the responsibility of telling him what to do, but he knows what is required to resolve his situation."