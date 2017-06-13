Nantes chief accuses FFF of blocking Ranieri appointment

Nantes have accused the French Football Federation (FFF) of holding up the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as their new head coach.

The former Leicester City boss has reportedly agreed to take charge of the Ligue 1 club on a two-year deal following talks in Paris last weekend.

Nantes president Waldemar Kita says that a deal is in place for the Italian to take charge but that France's footballing governing bodies, the FFF and Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) are causing a delay.

"The league are in agreement," he told France Info. "I believe that it's only the French Football Federation, with Mr [Raymond] Domenech [the LFP president], who are blocking the signing a little. I don't know the reason why.

"What interests us is his experience as a footballer and a coach. We know very well that he has coached the biggest teams in Europe."

It is claimed that Ranieri's move is being delayed because of an LFP regulation stipulating that head coaches in Ligue 1 must be under the age of 65.

Nantes, who saw former coach Sergio Conceicao join Porto last week, are reported to have appealed for an exception to be made.