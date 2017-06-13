Demme out of Germany´s Confederations Cup bid

RB Leipzig midfielder Diego Demme has been ruled out of Germany's Confederations Cup campaign with a back injury.

The 25-year-old, who made his debut as a substitute during Germany's 7-0 World Cup qualifying win over San Marino on Saturday, will remain with Germany's squad until Thursday to receive treatment.

In a statement on their official website, the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed boss Joachim Low will not call up a replacement for Demme ahead of the tournament in Russia.

The world champions face Australia in their tournament opener in Sochi on Monday.