Demme out of Germany´s Confederations Cup bid

RB Leipzig midfielder Diego Demme has been ruled out of Germany's Confederations Cup campaign with a back injury.
The 25-year-old, who made his debut as a substitute during Germany's 7-0 World Cup qualifying win over San Marino on Saturday, will remain with Germany's squad until Thursday to receive treatment.
In a statement on their official website, the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed boss Joachim Low will not call up a replacement for Demme ahead of the tournament in Russia.
The world champions face Australia in their tournament opener in Sochi on Monday.
BREAKING: Diego #Demme ruled out of #ConfedCup with injury. He will remain with the team until Thursday to receive treatment. #DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/0QKu89luu3— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 13, 2017
