Buffon, Ramos or Ronaldo? New Champions League awards remove the headache of choosing the best

Cristiano Ronaldo's knockout goals, Gianluigi Buffon's unbeatable brilliance and Kylian Mbappe's thrilling emergence all excited during the Champions League last season.

Where previously only one of them would have been recognised with an individual prize, UEFA has announced that the competition's best players will be awarded with gongs by position.

The best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and attacker of each Champions League season will be given their own prize, starting with recognition for the 2016-17 campaign.

Ronaldo is favourite for the Ballon d'Or and is likely to be presented with UEFA's Men's Player of the Year prize at the group-stage draw for next season's Champions League in June.

Another new prize will also see the Europa League's best player crowned, while Francesco Totti will be honoured at the ceremony, as he collects the UEFA President's Award after bringing his 25-season Roma career to a conclusion last month.