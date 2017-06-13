Begovic touts Terry for Bournemouth move

Asmir Begovic would welcome John Terry following him from Chelsea to Bournemouth.

Bosnia-Herzegovina goalkeeper Begovic ended a two-year stay at Stamford Bridge by moving to the south coast in search of first-team football, having largely played second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois for the Premier League champions.

Terry called time on his career-spanning Chelsea years at the end of the season and is yet to commit to playing on elsewhere.

Aston Villa were the latest side linked to the former England captain on Monday, but Begovic – who played for Bournemouth on loan earlier in his career – wants to see his old skipper make the move to Vitality Stadium.

"If he fancies Bournemouth it would be great to have him there," he said, speaking at the Asmir Begovic Foundation Golf Classic.

"He's a great player and a great guy as well, so from that point of view it would be really, really good.

"He's obviously the best defender ever in the Premier League. He's a legend at Chelsea and he deserves the right to make the right decision for himself and his family."

Begovic added: "I hope he does whatever is right for him and he's happy with the decision, and I wish him all the best for the future."

