Australia captain Jedinak out of Confederations Cup

Captain Mile Jedinak has withdrawn from Australia's Confederations Cup squad due to his struggles with a groin problem.

Jedinak was hindered by the injury during the closing months of the season with Aston Villa and will be replaced in the squad by Sturm Graz's James Jeggo.

The 32-year-old midfielder completed 90 minutes in last week's 3-2 World Cup qualifying win over Saudi Arabia but experienced discomfort afterwards.

Australia boss Ange Postecoglou and Jedinak have taken the decision that the player should withdraw from the national team's forthcoming schedule, which begins with a friendly against Brazil on Tuesday.

"Losing Mile is a blow as he is not only an important member of the midfield but a great leader amongst the group," Postecoglou said.

"He has had a tough period since Christmas with his groin and we all agree it is in the best long-term interest of Mile and the Socceroos that he has a break.

"He will take a break to ensure he is ready for the season ahead with his club and what is also an important 12 months for the national team, beginning with the qualifiers in August and September."

Captain Mile Jedinak has been ruled out of #AUSvBRA and the 2017 FIFA #ConfedCup.



In his place, James Jeggo will join us in Russia. pic.twitter.com/mJCkyPgoBQ — Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 12, 2017

Jedinak added: "I'm disappointed to miss the Confederations Cup as it is something we have been looking forward to and working towards since we won the Asian Cup.

"But, we have some crucial games coming up over the next 12 months leading into the World Cup, which I need to be fit and firing for."

Australia open their Confederations Cup campaign against Germany in Sochi next Monday before facing further Group B matches against Cameroon and Chile.