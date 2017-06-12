Ventura hopes Italy learn lessons for Spain qualifier

Giampiero Ventura praised Italy's second-half performance as the Azzurri brushed Liechtenstein aside 5-0 in World Cup qualifying.
Italy had to wait 34 minutes to make the breakthrough in Sunday's Group G qualifier in Udine, a stunning Lorenzo Insigne volley beating goalkeeper Peter Jehle, with the Napoli forward setting up Andrea Belotti shortly after half-time.
All three of Ventura's substitutes then scored from the bench, Eder toeing home Belotti's cross, Federico Bernardeschi lashing in a long-range drive and Manolo Gabbiadini turning in a low cross from left-back Leonardo Spinazzola.
The comprehensive victory keeps Italy locked together with Spain at the top of the group and head coach Ventura felt the Italians stepped up their game after the interval, but the coach issued a note of caution ahead of his side's trip to Madrid in September.
goals kept the #Azzurri at the top of Group G along with Spain. September's match in Madrid will be decisive! #ITALIE pic.twitter.com/1erfE5CSSd— Italy (@azzurri) June 11, 2017
"The first half was a lesson which will help us for the next match which is the one against Spain in Madrid," Ventura told Rai Sport. "When you want to do things in a hurry without thinking you lose your way.
"In the second half, we did things as we had to. The chances and goals came in a flurry. This is what I meant when I spoke about patience, we'll remember this in Madrid.
"The problems weren't the chances, as we created seven or eight clear ones in the second half. I think that the first half was useful in showing us what could be done and we played better after the break."
5 - #Italy have scored at least 5 goals in a World Cup Qualifiers match for the first time since March 1993. Rolling. #ItaliaLiechtenstein— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 11, 2017
Sassuolo's Lorenzo Pellegrini made his competitive debut for Italy and he was delighted to be selected alongside experienced midfielder Daniele De Rossi.
"De Rossi was my idol as a child and I still have incredible respect and admiration for him," the 20-year-old told Rai Sport. "To make my senior Italy debut by his side was just wonderful.
"He helped me along with a glance or an odd word, so as well as being a great player, he's also a great person.
"This evening we had the ball at our feet the whole time and had to dictate the intensity of the match, so that was simpler for me to settle in."
|Coleman happy despite another Wales draw
|No Jovetic discount for Sevilla, claims Inter chief Sabatini
|Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
|Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman´s men again
|Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
|It was a goal - Ireland boss O´Neill laments referee´s performance
|Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
|Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman's men again
|Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
|Matuidi focused on France, not PSG future
|Man Utd and AC Milan target Belotti ´can refuse´ €100m Torino exit
|Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters´ late strike salvages vital point
|Holders Dortmund to face minnows Rielasingen-Arlen in DFB-Pokal
|Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters' late strike salvages vital point
|Lindelof will star at Man Utd – Larsson
|Rangers make Candeias fifth signing
|Schalke confirm Harit interest
|Capello named boss of Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning
|Arsenal target Mahrez: No offers on the table despite Wenger praise
|Mbappe prioritising Champions League title over Ballon d´Or
|Koscielny unsure on potential Marseille switch
|Bryan Robson urges Manchester United to make ´flair signings´
|Manchester City must aim for the best - Gundogan
|Gundogan backs Sane for big second season at Manchester City
|Roberto Carlos slams ´false´ doping allegations
|Roma star Dzeko eyeing Wolfsburg return
|Venezuela U20 0 England U20 1: Calvert-Lewin delivers World Cup glory
|Woodburn definitely one to watch - Fowler
|Bayern sign Gnabry from Bremen
|Low unhappy with Germany fans over Werner treatment
|Marquinhos hails ´genius´ Cavani
|Stones disappointed with first season at Manchester City
|Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote
|MLS Review: Fire and Timbers close in on top spot
|Drogba scores on debut for Phoenix Rising
|Buffon backs Donnarumma for Juventus
|Hat-trick hero Lewandowski demands more from Poland
|Low confident heading to Confederations Cup after hammering San Marino
|O´Neill hails team spirit after late Northern Ireland win
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Manchester United reach agreement for Lindelof transfer
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Injured Reus determined to make impact at World Cup
|It was like a middleweight boxer versus a heavyweight - Strachan proud despite late Scotland lapse
|Kane reflects on ´special´ goal after England rescue job
|Southgate calls for more clinical England after late Scotland drama
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Karsdorp dismisses Inter talk
|I hoped for more perseverance - Outgoing Gnabry criticised by Werder chairman
|Nantes not ruling out Ranieri approach
|Guardiola changed the concept of German football - Thiago
|Bosnia-Herzegovina FA to investigate assistant over punch
|Forsberg not put off by absence of Champions League amid Milan links
|Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future
|Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy
|Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job
|Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies
|Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez
|Veltman ponders Ajax exit amid Tottenham links
|Alli: I have learned from my mistakes
|Kroos should just retire - Heynckes
|Sneijder: I have had to make sacrifices for Netherlands record
|Former Leverkusen boss Schmidt appointed by Beijing Guoan
|Manolas criticises ´disrespectful´ Bosnia after post-match brawl
|Belgium boss Martinez pleased after difficult World Cup qualifier
|Portugal´s determination key to victory over Latvia, claims Santos
|Deschamps will ´not condemn´ Lloris despite shocking Sweden blunder
|Advocaat emotional at Sneijder goal on record-breaking appearance
|Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele