Sampaoli makes case for two-man Argentina defence

Jorge Sampaoli hopes to see evidence of aggressive defensive play from Argentina as he prepares to send out a remarkably attacking line-up for Tuesday's friendly with Singapore.
Speaking at a pre-match news conference, Sampaoli discussed his widely reported switch to a lesser-spotted 2-3-4-1 system in Kallang, with centre-backs Federico Fazio and Emanuel Mammana the only two recognised defenders in the speculated starting XI.
Argentina won their first game under the former Sevilla boss when they beat rivals Brazil 1-0 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sampaoli hopes an unusual set-up versus Varadaraju Sundramoorthy's side will help to show him how adept certain squad members are when it comes to adapting to his aggressive pressing style.
"There's the possibility that there's two central defenders with one back up," he said. "The defence of the team are the 10 players, just like the match against Brazil showed.
"What we will be looking for in this game will be the development of defensive organization, which has a lot to do with pressuring to recover the ball immediately.
"In the game against Singapore what we can do is be very aggressive defensively with the 10 players on the field."
[SELECCION MAYOR] Con una gran postal de fondo, los jugadores disfrutan de un momento libre en la concentració. pic.twitter.com/xUSnG8Wz3M— Selección Argentina (@Argentina) June 12, 2017
Much to the disappointment of some fans in Singapore, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will miss the game as he is rested alongside Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain and Manchester City defender Nicholas Otamendi.
Despite reports in Spain that Messi is closing in on concluding a lucrative new deal at Barcelona, Sampaoli insists his captain's absence is purely to avoid injury risks at the end of a long season.
"They have had long seasons and played a lot of games so we felt it was best to let them go for this game as it would have been risking injury to make them play tomorrow," he added.
"But we have a variety of attackers and that means we can experiment against Singapore. We have many offensive players and I want to know how well they can also play defensively.
"It's important to know how enthusiastic they are at trying to win the ball back when we lose possession. It's all about the development of our ideas for every position in the future."
Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia will captain Argentina in the absence of Messi and his Barca colleague Javier Mascherano.
|Real Madrid must decide on Man Utd´s ´very important´ Morata bid
|Sampaoli makes case for two-man Argentina defence
|AC Milan bring in Andre Silva from Porto
|England U20 triumph can build momentum - Southgate
|Coutinho: Talking about Barcelona rumours is complicated
|Kane to captain England again as Heaton and Butland share goalkeeping duties
|Donnarumma: I want to stay at AC Milan
|Andre Silva vows to work hard to match Cristiano Ronaldo´s praise ahead of AC Milan move
|Andre Silva hails AC Milan´s ´greatness´ ahead of big-money move
|Fenerbahce announce Valbuena deal
|£300,000-a-week? Arsenal ´have to pay´ Sanchez whatever he wants as Man City rumours grow
|RB Leipzig swoop for Sochaux youngster Konate
|Henderson: Champions League qualification a step in right direction
|Kimmich: I would happily play as goalkeeper
|Jesus harbours no ill feeling after Otamendi ´fractured his eye socket´
|Kane wants permanent England captaincy
|Bradley: Arena has restored US identity
|Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
|Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
|Ramos unsure of Morata future amid Manchester United links
|Ramos congratulates Madrid fan Nadal after French Open win
|Isco: I have finished the season very well
|I´ve got nothing at the moment - City outcast Hart unclear on future
|Ventura hopes Italy learn lessons for Spain qualifier
|Diego Costa still waiting for Chelsea´s decision
|Coleman happy despite another Wales draw
|No Jovetic discount for Sevilla, claims Inter chief Sabatini
|Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
|Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman´s men again
|Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
|It was a goal - Ireland boss O´Neill laments referee´s performance
|Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
|Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman's men again
|Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
|Matuidi focused on France, not PSG future
|Man Utd and AC Milan target Belotti ´can refuse´ €100m Torino exit
|Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters´ late strike salvages vital point
|Holders Dortmund to face minnows Rielasingen-Arlen in DFB-Pokal
|Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters' late strike salvages vital point
|Lindelof will star at Man Utd – Larsson
|Rangers make Candeias fifth signing
|Schalke confirm Harit interest
|Capello named boss of Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning
|Arsenal target Mahrez: No offers on the table despite Wenger praise
|Mbappe prioritising Champions League title over Ballon d´Or
|Koscielny unsure on potential Marseille switch
|Bryan Robson urges Manchester United to make ´flair signings´
|Manchester City must aim for the best - Gundogan
|Gundogan backs Sane for big second season at Manchester City
|Roberto Carlos slams ´false´ doping allegations
|Roma star Dzeko eyeing Wolfsburg return
|Venezuela U20 0 England U20 1: Calvert-Lewin delivers World Cup glory
|Woodburn definitely one to watch - Fowler
|Bayern sign Gnabry from Bremen
|Low unhappy with Germany fans over Werner treatment
|Marquinhos hails ´genius´ Cavani
|Stones disappointed with first season at Manchester City
|Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote
|MLS Review: Fire and Timbers close in on top spot
|Drogba scores on debut for Phoenix Rising
|Buffon backs Donnarumma for Juventus
|Hat-trick hero Lewandowski demands more from Poland
|Low confident heading to Confederations Cup after hammering San Marino
|O´Neill hails team spirit after late Northern Ireland win
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Manchester United reach agreement for Lindelof transfer
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Injured Reus determined to make impact at World Cup
|It was like a middleweight boxer versus a heavyweight - Strachan proud despite late Scotland lapse
|Kane reflects on ´special´ goal after England rescue job
|Southgate calls for more clinical England after late Scotland drama
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Karsdorp dismisses Inter talk
|I hoped for more perseverance - Outgoing Gnabry criticised by Werder chairman
|Nantes not ruling out Ranieri approach
|Guardiola changed the concept of German football - Thiago
|Bosnia-Herzegovina FA to investigate assistant over punch
|Forsberg not put off by absence of Champions League amid Milan links
|Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future
|Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy
|Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job
|Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies
|Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez
|Veltman ponders Ajax exit amid Tottenham links
|Alli: I have learned from my mistakes
|Kroos should just retire - Heynckes
|Sneijder: I have had to make sacrifices for Netherlands record
|Former Leverkusen boss Schmidt appointed by Beijing Guoan
|Manolas criticises ´disrespectful´ Bosnia after post-match brawl
|Belgium boss Martinez pleased after difficult World Cup qualifier
|Portugal´s determination key to victory over Latvia, claims Santos
|Deschamps will ´not condemn´ Lloris despite shocking Sweden blunder
|Advocaat emotional at Sneijder goal on record-breaking appearance
|Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele