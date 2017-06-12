Ramos unsure of Morata future amid Manchester United links

Sergio Ramos is not sure if Alvaro Morata will be at Real Madrid next season as Manchester United reportedly close in on the Spaniard.
Morata is believed to be on the verge of joining the Premier League giants after struggling for regular game time in Madrid.
The 24-year-old Spain international forward only started 14 league games as Madrid won LaLiga, and the Champions League.
Asked about Morata's future following Spain's 2-1 World Cup qualifying win in Macedonia on Sunday, Madrid captain Ramos said: "It will be seen if Morata leaves.
"I have a special affection for him and I always wish him the best.
"It is not up to me if he stays."
Morata scored 20 goals in all competitions for Madrid, who won their first LaLiga title since 2012 and became the first team to claim back-to-back Champions League crowns.
