Related

Article

Ramos unsure of Morata future amid Manchester United links

12 June 2017 02:35

Sergio Ramos is not sure if Alvaro Morata will be at Real Madrid next season as Manchester United reportedly close in on the Spaniard.

Morata is believed to be on the verge of joining the Premier League giants after struggling for regular game time in Madrid.

The 24-year-old Spain international forward only started 14 league games as Madrid won LaLiga, and the Champions League.

Asked about Morata's future following Spain's 2-1 World Cup qualifying win in Macedonia on Sunday, Madrid captain Ramos said: "It will be seen if Morata leaves.

"I have a special affection for him and I always wish him the best.

"It is not up to me if he stays."

Morata scored 20 goals in all competitions for Madrid, who won their first LaLiga title since 2012 and became the first team to claim back-to-back Champions League crowns.

Sponsored links

Monday 12 June

04:26 Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
03:27 Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
02:35 Ramos unsure of Morata future amid Manchester United links
01:59 Ramos congratulates Madrid fan Nadal after French Open win
00:58 Isco: I have finished the season very well
00:48 I´ve got nothing at the moment - City outcast Hart unclear on future
00:25 Ventura hopes Italy learn lessons for Spain qualifier
00:24 Diego Costa still waiting for Chelsea´s decision

Sunday 11 June

23:56 Coleman happy despite another Wales draw
23:38 No Jovetic discount for Sevilla, claims Inter chief Sabatini
23:00 Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
22:51 Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman´s men again
22:37 Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
22:26 It was a goal - Ireland boss O´Neill laments referee´s performance
22:01 Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
21:51 Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman's men again
21:38 Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
20:38 Matuidi focused on France, not PSG future
20:11 Man Utd and AC Milan target Belotti ´can refuse´ €100m Torino exit
20:08 Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters´ late strike salvages vital point
19:12 Holders Dortmund to face minnows Rielasingen-Arlen in DFB-Pokal
19:09 Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters' late strike salvages vital point
18:57 Lindelof will star at Man Utd – Larsson
18:21 Rangers make Candeias fifth signing
17:29 Schalke confirm Harit interest
17:25 Capello named boss of Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning
17:19 Arsenal target Mahrez: No offers on the table despite Wenger praise
17:06 Mbappe prioritising Champions League title over Ballon d´Or
16:47 Koscielny unsure on potential Marseille switch
16:26 Bryan Robson urges Manchester United to make ´flair signings´
16:21 Manchester City must aim for the best - Gundogan
15:52 Gundogan backs Sane for big second season at Manchester City
15:11 Roberto Carlos slams ´false´ doping allegations
14:36 Roma star Dzeko eyeing Wolfsburg return
13:58 Venezuela U20 0 England U20 1: Calvert-Lewin delivers World Cup glory
12:26 Woodburn definitely one to watch - Fowler
12:05 Bayern sign Gnabry from Bremen
11:26 Low unhappy with Germany fans over Werner treatment
10:45 Marquinhos hails ´genius´ Cavani
09:54 Stones disappointed with first season at Manchester City
08:52 Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote
07:35 MLS Review: Fire and Timbers close in on top spot
07:01 Drogba scores on debut for Phoenix Rising
03:47 Buffon backs Donnarumma for Juventus
02:59 Hat-trick hero Lewandowski demands more from Poland
00:11 Low confident heading to Confederations Cup after hammering San Marino

Saturday 10 June

23:48 O´Neill hails team spirit after late Northern Ireland win
22:44 Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
22:04 Manchester United reach agreement for Lindelof transfer
21:44 Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
21:22 Injured Reus determined to make impact at World Cup
21:20 It was like a middleweight boxer versus a heavyweight - Strachan proud despite late Scotland lapse
21:14 Kane reflects on ´special´ goal after England rescue job
20:49 Southgate calls for more clinical England after late Scotland drama
20:14 Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
20:07 Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
19:16 Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season
19:14 Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
19:07 Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
17:25 Karsdorp dismisses Inter talk
16:56 I hoped for more perseverance - Outgoing Gnabry criticised by Werder chairman
16:37 Nantes not ruling out Ranieri approach
16:31 Guardiola changed the concept of German football - Thiago
16:12 Bosnia-Herzegovina FA to investigate assistant over punch
16:11 Forsberg not put off by absence of Champions League amid Milan links
14:59 Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future
14:17 Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy
14:15 Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job
13:41 Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies
13:09 Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez
11:56 Veltman ponders Ajax exit amid Tottenham links
11:15 Alli: I have learned from my mistakes
10:45 Kroos should just retire - Heynckes
10:04 Sneijder: I have had to make sacrifices for Netherlands record
05:44 Former Leverkusen boss Schmidt appointed by Beijing Guoan
05:14 Manolas criticises ´disrespectful´ Bosnia after post-match brawl
02:22 Belgium boss Martinez pleased after difficult World Cup qualifier
00:52 Portugal´s determination key to victory over Latvia, claims Santos
00:31 Deschamps will ´not condemn´ Lloris despite shocking Sweden blunder
00:15 Advocaat emotional at Sneijder goal on record-breaking appearance
00:05 Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 38 +65 93
2 Barcelona 38 +79 90
3 Atlético Madrid 38 +43 78
4 Sevilla 38 +20 72
5 Villarreal 38 +23 67
6 Real Sociedad 38 +6 64
7 Athletic Club 38 +10 63
8 Espanyol 38 -1 56
9 Deportivo Alavés 38 -2 55
10 Eibar 38 +5 54
11 Málaga 38 -6 46
12 Valencia 38 -9 46
13 Celta de Vigo 38 -16 45
14 Las Palmas 38 -21 39
15 Real Betis 38 -23 39
16 Deportivo La C… 38 -18 36
17 Leganés 38 -19 35
18 Sporting Gijón 38 -30 31
19 Osasuna 38 -54 22
20 Granada 38 -52 20

Facebook