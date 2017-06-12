Ramos congratulates Madrid fan Nadal after French Open win

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos congratulated Rafael Nadal after the tennis great claimed his 10th French Open crown.

It was an historic day at Roland Garros as Nadal became the first player in the Open Era to win the same major 10 times with a resounding 6-2 6-3 6-1 win over Stan Wawrinka on Sunday.

Nadal – the 'King of Clay' – was a class above to claim the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the first time since 2014.

And Ramos – who clinched a 'La Decima' of his own as the Spanish giants won their 10th European trophy in 2014 – heaped praise on the fanatical Madrid fan after Spain defeated Macedonia 2-1 in World Cup qualifying.

"He is a sporting icon in Spain, he's one of the greats of Spanish sport," said Ramos.

"And besides, he's a Madrid fan."

Ramos was speaking after David Silva and Diego Costa guided Group G leaders Spain to victory in Skopje on Sunday.

Spain top the group, ahead of Italy on goal difference after six games.