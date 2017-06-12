Lloris stays as France captain v England despite Sweden blunder

Hugo Lloris will remain as France captain for Tuesday's friendly with England despite his costly blunder in the World Cup qualifier with Sweden.

With Friday's contest in Stockholm level at 1-1, Lloris scuffed an attempted clearance from outside his area, picking out Sweden's Ola Toivonen on the halfway line.

Toivonen promptly produced a piece of brilliance by firing in a superb long-range effort with Lloris out of position, leaving the Tottenham goalkeeper red-faced.

However, France coach Didier Deschamps is keen for Lloris to put the error behind him.

He told a pre-match media conference: "He will play, definitely. Lloris will captain. Obviously, I've discussed things with him.

"If he'd seen things differently, I might have changed my decision, but we both thought it was the best thing for him to do. It was clear.

"We want him to go back on the pitch."

Defender Raphael Varane backed Deschamps' decision, insisting the team has complete faith in their skipper.

"We all make mistakes," Varane said.

"He will continue saving us in other games and we don't have to cry over spilt milk. The team has total confidence in him."