Harry Kane is keen to become the permanent England captain after wearing the armband for the first time in the dramatic 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw with Scotland at the weekend.
Gareth Southgate is looking to name a new skipper now that Wayne Rooney's international career is seemingly winding down, and Kane staked his claim by rescuing a point for the Three Lions with a stoppage-time equaliser at Hampden Park on Saturday.
The Tottenham striker, who has topped the Premier League scoring charts for the past two seasons, is hopeful he will be selected as the new main man for England.
"I would love to be England captain," Kane told reporters.
"Obviously I do not know what the gaffer's feeling is on it. A good captain leads by example. On and off the pitch. You have a responsibility off the pitch with the media, kids coming through and being a role model.
"I am quite a calm character. I am not someone who gets too irate or too low. I have a steady mind and I know my ambitions. I know what I want to do and this team has great ambition. I am one of many who could be captain.
"It was quite emotional when Southgate told me I would be captain against Scotland. He told me just before training on Friday.
"[There were] a lot of emotions, lots of proud feelings and when I got back I told my family and my missus. They were delighted. It was something I have always dreamed about as most kids do.
"So, to be given that opportunity by the gaffer and how the game panned out, to manage to score in the last minute was a very proud moment."
|Jesus harbours no ill feeling after Otamendi ´fractured his eye socket´
|Kane wants permanent England captaincy
|Bradley: Arena has restored US identity
|Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
|Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
|Ramos unsure of Morata future amid Manchester United links
|Ramos congratulates Madrid fan Nadal after French Open win
|Isco: I have finished the season very well
|I´ve got nothing at the moment - City outcast Hart unclear on future
|Ventura hopes Italy learn lessons for Spain qualifier
|Diego Costa still waiting for Chelsea´s decision
|Coleman happy despite another Wales draw
|No Jovetic discount for Sevilla, claims Inter chief Sabatini
|Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
|Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman´s men again
|Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
|It was a goal - Ireland boss O´Neill laments referee´s performance
|Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
|Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman's men again
|Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
|Matuidi focused on France, not PSG future
|Man Utd and AC Milan target Belotti ´can refuse´ €100m Torino exit
|Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters´ late strike salvages vital point
|Holders Dortmund to face minnows Rielasingen-Arlen in DFB-Pokal
|Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters' late strike salvages vital point
|Lindelof will star at Man Utd – Larsson
|Rangers make Candeias fifth signing
|Schalke confirm Harit interest
|Capello named boss of Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning
|Arsenal target Mahrez: No offers on the table despite Wenger praise
|Mbappe prioritising Champions League title over Ballon d´Or
|Koscielny unsure on potential Marseille switch
|Bryan Robson urges Manchester United to make ´flair signings´
|Manchester City must aim for the best - Gundogan
|Gundogan backs Sane for big second season at Manchester City
|Roberto Carlos slams ´false´ doping allegations
|Roma star Dzeko eyeing Wolfsburg return
|Venezuela U20 0 England U20 1: Calvert-Lewin delivers World Cup glory
|Woodburn definitely one to watch - Fowler
|Bayern sign Gnabry from Bremen
|Low unhappy with Germany fans over Werner treatment
|Marquinhos hails ´genius´ Cavani
|Stones disappointed with first season at Manchester City
|Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote
|MLS Review: Fire and Timbers close in on top spot
|Drogba scores on debut for Phoenix Rising
|Buffon backs Donnarumma for Juventus
|Hat-trick hero Lewandowski demands more from Poland
|Low confident heading to Confederations Cup after hammering San Marino
|O´Neill hails team spirit after late Northern Ireland win
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Manchester United reach agreement for Lindelof transfer
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Injured Reus determined to make impact at World Cup
|It was like a middleweight boxer versus a heavyweight - Strachan proud despite late Scotland lapse
|Kane reflects on ´special´ goal after England rescue job
|Southgate calls for more clinical England after late Scotland drama
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Karsdorp dismisses Inter talk
|I hoped for more perseverance - Outgoing Gnabry criticised by Werder chairman
|Nantes not ruling out Ranieri approach
|Guardiola changed the concept of German football - Thiago
|Bosnia-Herzegovina FA to investigate assistant over punch
|Forsberg not put off by absence of Champions League amid Milan links
|Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future
|Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy
|Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job
|Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies
|Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez
|Veltman ponders Ajax exit amid Tottenham links
|Alli: I have learned from my mistakes
|Kroos should just retire - Heynckes
|Sneijder: I have had to make sacrifices for Netherlands record
|Former Leverkusen boss Schmidt appointed by Beijing Guoan
|Manolas criticises ´disrespectful´ Bosnia after post-match brawl
|Belgium boss Martinez pleased after difficult World Cup qualifier
|Portugal´s determination key to victory over Latvia, claims Santos
|Deschamps will ´not condemn´ Lloris despite shocking Sweden blunder
|Advocaat emotional at Sneijder goal on record-breaking appearance
|Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele