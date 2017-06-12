Harry Kane will again captain England for Tuesday's friendly with France, while Tom Heaton and Jack Butland will share the goalkeeping duties at the Stade de France.
Kane was skipper for Saturday's World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Hampden Park, which saw the Tottenham striker rescue a 2-2 draw for England late on after Leigh Griffiths had turned the game in the hosts' favour - beating Joe Hart with a pair of free-kicks.
Hart is not going to feature in Saint-Denis but Kane's leadership abilities will be put to the test once more, though manager Gareth Southgate denied the forward is in pole position to wear the armband permanently.
He told a media conference: "I'm not committing to a timescale on that. It's been good experience to develop other leaders, we're seeing that in terms of the way the group are prepared to contribute when we're discussing games.
"I'm not in a rush to make that decision, at some point it's something we should do. It's been good to devolve the leadership."
Hart has come in for some criticism in the wake of the Glasgow stalemate for allowing Griffiths to beat him with near-identical free-kicks in a matter of minutes.
But Southgate was quick to defend the Manchester City keeper, who spent last season on loan at Torino having been deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola.
Asked what he said to Hart, Southgate replied: "They were great free-kicks. Beyond that, coaching conversations I have with players stay private.
"If we go down that route then it's not the right thing to do. I go back to the concession of free-kicks being the starting point. There are many areas we could have done better."
Heaton will start the encounter with France before Butland takes his place for the second half.
|Coutinho: Talking about Barcelona rumours is complicated
|Kane to captain England again as Heaton and Butland share goalkeeping duties
|Donnarumma: I want to stay at AC Milan
|Andre Silva vows to work hard to match Cristiano Ronaldo´s praise ahead of AC Milan move
|Andre Silva hails AC Milan´s ´greatness´ ahead of big-money move
|Fenerbahce announce Valbuena deal
|£300,000-a-week? Arsenal ´have to pay´ Sanchez whatever he wants as Man City rumours grow
|RB Leipzig swoop for Sochaux youngster Konate
|Henderson: Champions League qualification a step in right direction
|Kimmich: I would happily play as goalkeeper
|Jesus harbours no ill feeling after Otamendi ´fractured his eye socket´
|Kane wants permanent England captaincy
|Bradley: Arena has restored US identity
|Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
|Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
|Ramos unsure of Morata future amid Manchester United links
|Ramos congratulates Madrid fan Nadal after French Open win
|Isco: I have finished the season very well
|I´ve got nothing at the moment - City outcast Hart unclear on future
|Ventura hopes Italy learn lessons for Spain qualifier
|Diego Costa still waiting for Chelsea´s decision
|Coleman happy despite another Wales draw
|No Jovetic discount for Sevilla, claims Inter chief Sabatini
|Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
|Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman´s men again
|Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
|It was a goal - Ireland boss O´Neill laments referee´s performance
|Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
|Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman's men again
|Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
|Matuidi focused on France, not PSG future
|Man Utd and AC Milan target Belotti ´can refuse´ €100m Torino exit
|Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters´ late strike salvages vital point
|Holders Dortmund to face minnows Rielasingen-Arlen in DFB-Pokal
|Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters' late strike salvages vital point
|Lindelof will star at Man Utd – Larsson
|Rangers make Candeias fifth signing
|Schalke confirm Harit interest
|Capello named boss of Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning
|Arsenal target Mahrez: No offers on the table despite Wenger praise
|Mbappe prioritising Champions League title over Ballon d´Or
|Koscielny unsure on potential Marseille switch
|Bryan Robson urges Manchester United to make ´flair signings´
|Manchester City must aim for the best - Gundogan
|Gundogan backs Sane for big second season at Manchester City
|Roberto Carlos slams ´false´ doping allegations
|Roma star Dzeko eyeing Wolfsburg return
|Venezuela U20 0 England U20 1: Calvert-Lewin delivers World Cup glory
|Woodburn definitely one to watch - Fowler
|Bayern sign Gnabry from Bremen
|Low unhappy with Germany fans over Werner treatment
|Marquinhos hails ´genius´ Cavani
|Stones disappointed with first season at Manchester City
|Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote
|MLS Review: Fire and Timbers close in on top spot
|Drogba scores on debut for Phoenix Rising
|Buffon backs Donnarumma for Juventus
|Hat-trick hero Lewandowski demands more from Poland
|Low confident heading to Confederations Cup after hammering San Marino
|O´Neill hails team spirit after late Northern Ireland win
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Manchester United reach agreement for Lindelof transfer
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Injured Reus determined to make impact at World Cup
|It was like a middleweight boxer versus a heavyweight - Strachan proud despite late Scotland lapse
|Kane reflects on ´special´ goal after England rescue job
|Southgate calls for more clinical England after late Scotland drama
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Karsdorp dismisses Inter talk
|I hoped for more perseverance - Outgoing Gnabry criticised by Werder chairman
|Nantes not ruling out Ranieri approach
|Guardiola changed the concept of German football - Thiago
|Bosnia-Herzegovina FA to investigate assistant over punch
|Forsberg not put off by absence of Champions League amid Milan links
|Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future
|Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy
|Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job
|Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies
|Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez
|Veltman ponders Ajax exit amid Tottenham links
|Alli: I have learned from my mistakes
|Kroos should just retire - Heynckes
|Sneijder: I have had to make sacrifices for Netherlands record
|Former Leverkusen boss Schmidt appointed by Beijing Guoan
|Manolas criticises ´disrespectful´ Bosnia after post-match brawl
|Belgium boss Martinez pleased after difficult World Cup qualifier
|Portugal´s determination key to victory over Latvia, claims Santos
|Deschamps will ´not condemn´ Lloris despite shocking Sweden blunder
|Advocaat emotional at Sneijder goal on record-breaking appearance
|Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele