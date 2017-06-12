Jesus harbours no ill feeling after Otamendi ´fractured his eye socket´

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has no problem with Nicolas Otamendi after suffering a facial injury at the hands of his Manchester City team-mate during the international friendly against Argentina.

Otamendi accidentally struck Jesus in the face with his arm in the closing stages of Friday's encounter in Melbourne, which ended in a 1-0 win for Argentina, and had to be taken off on a stretcher.

The injury did not initially appear to be too serious, but Jesus was released from the Brazil squad having reportedly sustained a fractured eye socket.

Nevertheless, the young attacker does not carry a grudge against Otamendi as he feels there was no intent in his challenge.

"There was no bad intention. It was a very normal challenge, it was not deliberate," Jesus told SporTV.

"His arm came down in a normal way and unfortunately I was on my way up. We were shocked. But there were no bad intentions on his part.

"We talked afterwards in the dressing room and he sent me a message. He is a good guy.

"These things are part of the game and he did not do anything bad."

Jesus, 20, will miss Brazil's friendly against Australia on Tuesday due to the injury, with the Manchester City man back in his native country to undergo further examination.

"We do not know the exact extent yet, but it is nothing to worry about," he added.

"If I have to undergo surgery, then so be it. After my holiday, I will return to Manchester at 100 per cent."