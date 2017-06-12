Fenerbahce announce Valbuena deal

Fenerbahce have secured a deal to sign France international Mathieu Valbuena from Lyon.

The 32-year-old will sign a contract with the Istanbul giants once the transfer market re-opens on June 17, with Fenerbahce reportedly paying a transfer fee between €3million and €4m for the attacking midfielder.

The Super Lig outfit are keen to strengthen their squad ahead of next season after they had to settle for third place in 2016-17 and have already announced the capture of Mehmet Ekici from Trabzonspor.

They are not done in the transfer market just yet, though, and Valbuena will become their second high-profile arrival.

Départ pour Istanbul ... pic.twitter.com/CdQ02TJNqN — Mathieu Valbuena (@MathieuVal8) June 12, 2017

Valbuena was deemed surplus to requirements by Lyon after losing his starting spot following the arrival of Memphis Depay in January, with the former France international starting just 15 Ligue 1 games in 2016-17.