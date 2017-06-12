Diego Costa still waiting for Chelsea´s decision

Diego Costa says he is still waiting for Chelsea to make their decision over his future after scoring in Spain's victory in Macedonia.
Spain stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group G with a 2-1 win in Skopje, the striker scoring the visitors' second goal to move on to five for the campaign.
Costa revealed this week he has been told via text message from manager Antonio Conte that he does not have a future at Stamford Bridge, an SMS he then forwarded to the club's hierarchy.
The 28-year-old was keen on a move to former club Atletico Madrid, but their failed appeal against a transfer ban has complicated that option.
AC Milan have been heavily linked with a swoop, while rumours connecting him with the Chinese Super League also persist, despite Costa saying last month he would not make such a switch as it would jeopardise his hopes of playing in the World Cup.
"I don't know," Costa said when asked about his future by TVE.
"I have two years left on my contract with Chelsea, they have to realise what they want to do with me. I have to wait to see what decision the club makes."
Costa insisted Spain knew they were in for a difficult match against Macedonia on Sunday, with David Silva also on target as the visitors moved into a two-goal lead before Stefan Ristovski's second-half strike for the hosts threatened a comeback.
"It was very important to win, we knew it would not be easy – look at the second half," he said.
"In the first half we could have scored more, but the second was complicated. We learned to be together and suffer.
"These are very important games but the match against Italy [in September] is more so. Those of us [nearing a suspension] were very focused and knew how important it was not to see a yellow card."
Costa scored 20 Premier League goals last season as Chelsea won the title in their first campaign under Conte.
|Coleman happy despite another Wales draw
|No Jovetic discount for Sevilla, claims Inter chief Sabatini
|Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
|Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman´s men again
|Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
|It was a goal - Ireland boss O´Neill laments referee´s performance
|Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
|Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman's men again
|Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
|Matuidi focused on France, not PSG future
|Man Utd and AC Milan target Belotti ´can refuse´ €100m Torino exit
|Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters´ late strike salvages vital point
|Holders Dortmund to face minnows Rielasingen-Arlen in DFB-Pokal
|Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters' late strike salvages vital point
|Lindelof will star at Man Utd – Larsson
|Rangers make Candeias fifth signing
|Schalke confirm Harit interest
|Capello named boss of Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning
|Arsenal target Mahrez: No offers on the table despite Wenger praise
|Mbappe prioritising Champions League title over Ballon d´Or
|Koscielny unsure on potential Marseille switch
|Bryan Robson urges Manchester United to make ´flair signings´
|Manchester City must aim for the best - Gundogan
|Gundogan backs Sane for big second season at Manchester City
|Roberto Carlos slams ´false´ doping allegations
|Roma star Dzeko eyeing Wolfsburg return
|Venezuela U20 0 England U20 1: Calvert-Lewin delivers World Cup glory
|Woodburn definitely one to watch - Fowler
|Bayern sign Gnabry from Bremen
|Low unhappy with Germany fans over Werner treatment
|Marquinhos hails ´genius´ Cavani
|Stones disappointed with first season at Manchester City
|Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote
|MLS Review: Fire and Timbers close in on top spot
|Drogba scores on debut for Phoenix Rising
|Buffon backs Donnarumma for Juventus
|Hat-trick hero Lewandowski demands more from Poland
|Low confident heading to Confederations Cup after hammering San Marino
|O´Neill hails team spirit after late Northern Ireland win
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Manchester United reach agreement for Lindelof transfer
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Injured Reus determined to make impact at World Cup
|It was like a middleweight boxer versus a heavyweight - Strachan proud despite late Scotland lapse
|Kane reflects on ´special´ goal after England rescue job
|Southgate calls for more clinical England after late Scotland drama
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Karsdorp dismisses Inter talk
|I hoped for more perseverance - Outgoing Gnabry criticised by Werder chairman
|Nantes not ruling out Ranieri approach
|Guardiola changed the concept of German football - Thiago
|Bosnia-Herzegovina FA to investigate assistant over punch
|Forsberg not put off by absence of Champions League amid Milan links
|Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future
|Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy
|Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job
|Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies
|Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez
|Veltman ponders Ajax exit amid Tottenham links
|Alli: I have learned from my mistakes
|Kroos should just retire - Heynckes
|Sneijder: I have had to make sacrifices for Netherlands record
|Former Leverkusen boss Schmidt appointed by Beijing Guoan
|Manolas criticises ´disrespectful´ Bosnia after post-match brawl
|Belgium boss Martinez pleased after difficult World Cup qualifier
|Portugal´s determination key to victory over Latvia, claims Santos
|Deschamps will ´not condemn´ Lloris despite shocking Sweden blunder
|Advocaat emotional at Sneijder goal on record-breaking appearance
|Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele