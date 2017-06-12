Related

Article

Buffon almost certain over retirement

12 June 2017 21:35

Juventus great Gianluigi Buffon is "99.9 per cent" certain next season will be his last in professional football.

The veteran Italy goalkeeper helped Juve to a third consecutive domestic double and the Champions League final last term.

Buffon, 39, has previously stated his intention to retire from international football after the 2018 World Cup in Russia but it now appears that tournament will be the last act of a stellar career.

"I'm 99.9 percent certain of retirement," he told Sky Sport 24.

"I'm going to have one final, intense season, rich in big moments, and then it will be time to say enough is enough."

Real Madrid inflicted Champions League final heartache on Buffon and his colleagues, and winning European football's big prize next time around is the only thing that could convince the former Parma keeper to soldier on.

"We've just left one small possibility open with the president [Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli]," Buffon added.

"That is if we manage to win the Champions League I will carry on playing one more year to try to win the Club World Cup and other trophies."

Although the Champions League has proved tantalisingly elusive, Buffon has eight Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia to his name, along with the 1998-99 UEFA Cup and 2006 World Cup.

Sponsored links

Monday 12 June

21:35 Buffon almost certain over retirement
21:29 Bacca open to PSG move after AC Milan sign Andre Silva
21:01 Alli and Kane worth more than Messi and Ronaldo, new study claims
20:51 Lloris stays as France captain v England despite Sweden blunder
20:41 Real Madrid must decide on Man Utd´s ´very important´ Morata bid
19:32 Sampaoli makes case for two-man Argentina defence
16:42 AC Milan bring in Andre Silva from Porto
16:02 England U20 triumph can build momentum - Southgate
15:47 Coutinho: Talking about Barcelona rumours is complicated
15:38 Kane to captain England again as Heaton and Butland share goalkeeping duties
14:53 Donnarumma: I want to stay at AC Milan
14:27 Andre Silva vows to work hard to match Cristiano Ronaldo´s praise ahead of AC Milan move
13:42 Andre Silva hails AC Milan´s ´greatness´ ahead of big-money move
13:16 Fenerbahce announce Valbuena deal
13:15 £300,000-a-week? Arsenal ´have to pay´ Sanchez whatever he wants as Man City rumours grow
12:05 RB Leipzig swoop for Sochaux youngster Konate
11:39 Henderson: Champions League qualification a step in right direction
10:59 Kimmich: I would happily play as goalkeeper
09:37 Jesus harbours no ill feeling after Otamendi ´fractured his eye socket´
09:12 Kane wants permanent England captaincy
08:20 Bradley: Arena has restored US identity
04:26 Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
03:27 Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
02:35 Ramos unsure of Morata future amid Manchester United links
01:59 Ramos congratulates Madrid fan Nadal after French Open win
00:58 Isco: I have finished the season very well
00:48 I´ve got nothing at the moment - City outcast Hart unclear on future
00:25 Ventura hopes Italy learn lessons for Spain qualifier
00:24 Diego Costa still waiting for Chelsea´s decision

Sunday 11 June

23:56 Coleman happy despite another Wales draw
23:38 No Jovetic discount for Sevilla, claims Inter chief Sabatini
23:00 Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
22:51 Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman´s men again
22:37 Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
22:26 It was a goal - Ireland boss O´Neill laments referee´s performance
22:01 Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
21:51 Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman's men again
21:38 Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
20:38 Matuidi focused on France, not PSG future
20:11 Man Utd and AC Milan target Belotti ´can refuse´ €100m Torino exit
20:08 Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters´ late strike salvages vital point
19:12 Holders Dortmund to face minnows Rielasingen-Arlen in DFB-Pokal
19:09 Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters' late strike salvages vital point
18:57 Lindelof will star at Man Utd – Larsson
18:21 Rangers make Candeias fifth signing
17:29 Schalke confirm Harit interest
17:25 Capello named boss of Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning
17:19 Arsenal target Mahrez: No offers on the table despite Wenger praise
17:06 Mbappe prioritising Champions League title over Ballon d´Or
16:47 Koscielny unsure on potential Marseille switch
16:26 Bryan Robson urges Manchester United to make ´flair signings´
16:21 Manchester City must aim for the best - Gundogan
15:52 Gundogan backs Sane for big second season at Manchester City
15:11 Roberto Carlos slams ´false´ doping allegations
14:36 Roma star Dzeko eyeing Wolfsburg return
13:58 Venezuela U20 0 England U20 1: Calvert-Lewin delivers World Cup glory
12:26 Woodburn definitely one to watch - Fowler
12:05 Bayern sign Gnabry from Bremen
11:26 Low unhappy with Germany fans over Werner treatment
10:45 Marquinhos hails ´genius´ Cavani
09:54 Stones disappointed with first season at Manchester City
08:52 Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote
07:35 MLS Review: Fire and Timbers close in on top spot
07:01 Drogba scores on debut for Phoenix Rising
03:47 Buffon backs Donnarumma for Juventus
02:59 Hat-trick hero Lewandowski demands more from Poland
00:11 Low confident heading to Confederations Cup after hammering San Marino

Saturday 10 June

23:48 O´Neill hails team spirit after late Northern Ireland win
22:44 Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
22:04 Manchester United reach agreement for Lindelof transfer
21:44 Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
21:22 Injured Reus determined to make impact at World Cup
21:20 It was like a middleweight boxer versus a heavyweight - Strachan proud despite late Scotland lapse
21:14 Kane reflects on ´special´ goal after England rescue job
20:49 Southgate calls for more clinical England after late Scotland drama
20:14 Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
20:07 Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
19:16 Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season
19:14 Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
19:07 Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
17:25 Karsdorp dismisses Inter talk
16:56 I hoped for more perseverance - Outgoing Gnabry criticised by Werder chairman
16:37 Nantes not ruling out Ranieri approach
16:31 Guardiola changed the concept of German football - Thiago
16:12 Bosnia-Herzegovina FA to investigate assistant over punch
16:11 Forsberg not put off by absence of Champions League amid Milan links
14:59 Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future
14:17 Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy
14:15 Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job
13:41 Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies
13:09 Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez
11:56 Veltman ponders Ajax exit amid Tottenham links
11:15 Alli: I have learned from my mistakes
10:45 Kroos should just retire - Heynckes
10:04 Sneijder: I have had to make sacrifices for Netherlands record
05:44 Former Leverkusen boss Schmidt appointed by Beijing Guoan
05:14 Manolas criticises ´disrespectful´ Bosnia after post-match brawl
02:22 Belgium boss Martinez pleased after difficult World Cup qualifier
00:52 Portugal´s determination key to victory over Latvia, claims Santos
00:31 Deschamps will ´not condemn´ Lloris despite shocking Sweden blunder
00:15 Advocaat emotional at Sneijder goal on record-breaking appearance
00:05 Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele

Facebook