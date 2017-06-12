AC Milan bring in Andre Silva from Porto

AC Milan have completed the signing of Andre Silva from Porto for a reported transfer fee of €38 million.

The Serie A giants were keen to sign a new striker and turned their sights to the Portuguese after refusing to match Torino's €100m valuation of Italy international Andrea Belotti.

Silva arrived in Milan for a medical on Monday and becomes their fourth new arrival ahead of next season after the captures of Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez.

The 21-year-old joined the Porto youth academy in 2011 and made his first-team debut in December 2015.

Portugal international Silva, who has scored seven goals in eight caps, had since developed into a key player at the Estadio do Dragao and scored 21 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions in 2016-17.

André Silva is officially a red&black player! @andrevsilva19 è ufficialmente un giocatore del Milan! #welcomeSilva pic.twitter.com/6bY61lH9YL — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 12, 2017

The Rossoneri are also being heavily linked with Atalanta full-back Andrea Conti and Lazio attacker Balde Keita.