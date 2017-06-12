Article

AC Milan bring in Andre Silva from Porto

12 June 2017 16:42

AC Milan have completed the signing of Andre Silva from Porto for a reported transfer fee of €38 million.

The Serie A giants were keen to sign a new striker and turned their sights to the Portuguese after refusing to match Torino's €100m valuation of Italy international Andrea Belotti.

Silva arrived in Milan for a medical on Monday and becomes their fourth new arrival ahead of next season after the captures of Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez.

The 21-year-old joined the Porto youth academy in 2011 and made his first-team debut in December 2015.

Portugal international Silva, who has scored seven goals in eight caps, had since developed into a key player at the Estadio do Dragao and scored 21 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions in 2016-17.

The Rossoneri are also being heavily linked with Atalanta full-back Andrea Conti and Lazio attacker Balde Keita.

Sponsored links

Monday 12 June

16:42 AC Milan bring in Andre Silva from Porto
16:02 England U20 triumph can build momentum - Southgate
15:47 Coutinho: Talking about Barcelona rumours is complicated
15:38 Kane to captain England again as Heaton and Butland share goalkeeping duties
14:53 Donnarumma: I want to stay at AC Milan
14:27 Andre Silva vows to work hard to match Cristiano Ronaldo´s praise ahead of AC Milan move
13:42 Andre Silva hails AC Milan´s ´greatness´ ahead of big-money move
13:16 Fenerbahce announce Valbuena deal
13:15 £300,000-a-week? Arsenal ´have to pay´ Sanchez whatever he wants as Man City rumours grow
12:05 RB Leipzig swoop for Sochaux youngster Konate
11:39 Henderson: Champions League qualification a step in right direction
10:59 Kimmich: I would happily play as goalkeeper
09:37 Jesus harbours no ill feeling after Otamendi ´fractured his eye socket´
09:12 Kane wants permanent England captaincy
08:20 Bradley: Arena has restored US identity
04:26 Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
03:27 Mexico 1 United States 1: Bradley stunner thwarts hosts in thrilling qualifier
02:35 Ramos unsure of Morata future amid Manchester United links
01:59 Ramos congratulates Madrid fan Nadal after French Open win
00:58 Isco: I have finished the season very well
00:48 I´ve got nothing at the moment - City outcast Hart unclear on future
00:25 Ventura hopes Italy learn lessons for Spain qualifier
00:24 Diego Costa still waiting for Chelsea´s decision

Sunday 11 June

23:56 Coleman happy despite another Wales draw
23:38 No Jovetic discount for Sevilla, claims Inter chief Sabatini
23:00 Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
22:51 Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman´s men again
22:37 Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
22:26 It was a goal - Ireland boss O´Neill laments referee´s performance
22:01 Italy 5 Liechtenstein 0: Insigne and Belotti shine in easy win
21:51 Serbia 1 Wales 1: Mitrovic denies Coleman's men again
21:38 Macedonia 1 Spain 2: Silva and Costa keep visitors on top
20:38 Matuidi focused on France, not PSG future
20:11 Man Utd and AC Milan target Belotti ´can refuse´ €100m Torino exit
20:08 Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters´ late strike salvages vital point
19:12 Holders Dortmund to face minnows Rielasingen-Arlen in DFB-Pokal
19:09 Republic of Ireland 1 Austria 1: Walters' late strike salvages vital point
18:57 Lindelof will star at Man Utd – Larsson
18:21 Rangers make Candeias fifth signing
17:29 Schalke confirm Harit interest
17:25 Capello named boss of Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning
17:19 Arsenal target Mahrez: No offers on the table despite Wenger praise
17:06 Mbappe prioritising Champions League title over Ballon d´Or
16:47 Koscielny unsure on potential Marseille switch
16:26 Bryan Robson urges Manchester United to make ´flair signings´
16:21 Manchester City must aim for the best - Gundogan
15:52 Gundogan backs Sane for big second season at Manchester City
15:11 Roberto Carlos slams ´false´ doping allegations
14:36 Roma star Dzeko eyeing Wolfsburg return
13:58 Venezuela U20 0 England U20 1: Calvert-Lewin delivers World Cup glory
12:26 Woodburn definitely one to watch - Fowler
12:05 Bayern sign Gnabry from Bremen
11:26 Low unhappy with Germany fans over Werner treatment
10:45 Marquinhos hails ´genius´ Cavani
09:54 Stones disappointed with first season at Manchester City
08:52 Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote
07:35 MLS Review: Fire and Timbers close in on top spot
07:01 Drogba scores on debut for Phoenix Rising
03:47 Buffon backs Donnarumma for Juventus
02:59 Hat-trick hero Lewandowski demands more from Poland
00:11 Low confident heading to Confederations Cup after hammering San Marino

Saturday 10 June

23:48 O´Neill hails team spirit after late Northern Ireland win
22:44 Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
22:04 Manchester United reach agreement for Lindelof transfer
21:44 Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
21:22 Injured Reus determined to make impact at World Cup
21:20 It was like a middleweight boxer versus a heavyweight - Strachan proud despite late Scotland lapse
21:14 Kane reflects on ´special´ goal after England rescue job
20:49 Southgate calls for more clinical England after late Scotland drama
20:14 Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
20:07 Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
19:16 Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season
19:14 Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
19:07 Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
17:25 Karsdorp dismisses Inter talk
16:56 I hoped for more perseverance - Outgoing Gnabry criticised by Werder chairman
16:37 Nantes not ruling out Ranieri approach
16:31 Guardiola changed the concept of German football - Thiago
16:12 Bosnia-Herzegovina FA to investigate assistant over punch
16:11 Forsberg not put off by absence of Champions League amid Milan links
14:59 Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future
14:17 Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy
14:15 Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job
13:41 Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies
13:09 Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez
11:56 Veltman ponders Ajax exit amid Tottenham links
11:15 Alli: I have learned from my mistakes
10:45 Kroos should just retire - Heynckes
10:04 Sneijder: I have had to make sacrifices for Netherlands record
05:44 Former Leverkusen boss Schmidt appointed by Beijing Guoan
05:14 Manolas criticises ´disrespectful´ Bosnia after post-match brawl
02:22 Belgium boss Martinez pleased after difficult World Cup qualifier
00:52 Portugal´s determination key to victory over Latvia, claims Santos
00:31 Deschamps will ´not condemn´ Lloris despite shocking Sweden blunder
00:15 Advocaat emotional at Sneijder goal on record-breaking appearance
00:05 Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele

Facebook