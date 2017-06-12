Andre Silva vows to work hard to match Cristiano Ronaldo´s praise ahead of AC Milan move

Andre Silva says he will work hard to live up to the praise of Cristiano Ronaldo, who thinks the soon-to-be AC Milan striker will prove to be his heir for Portugal.

Silva, 21, is on the brink of moving to San Siro from Porto in a reported €38million move after undergoing a medical on Monday.

The striker has already racked up seven goals from eight caps in an impressive start to his burgeoning international career.

And Portugal's current talisman Ronaldo said earlier this season he is optimistic that the Euro 2016 winners will be in safe hands when he hangs up his boots due to the presence of Silva.

Asked what he thought about Ronaldo's comments ahead of his move, Silva told MilanNews: "I am calm.

"I have a lot of work to do before I can express certain thoughts. No [I have not spoken to Ronaldo about the move]. I want to work hard to get closer to the words he has afforded me."

Exclusive: @andrevsilva19 ​was put through his paces at Milanello!

Esclusiva: primi test a Milanello per André Silva! pic.twitter.com/XzpyNEpuCT — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 12, 2017

Silva scored 21 goals in all competitions for Porto last season.

He will play alongside his iconic international team-mate, Real Madrid star Ronaldo, at the Confederations Cup in Russia this month, once Silva has sealed his transfer to Serie A.

"When I retire, Portugal will be in good hands because they have already found a great striker: Andre Silva," Ronaldo had said.