Andre Silva hails AC Milan´s ´greatness´ ahead of big-money move

Porto striker Andre Silva hailed the stature of AC Milan as he prepares to move to San Siro.

Silva, 21, underwent his medical at La Madonnina clinic on Monday ahead of a transfer reportedly worth €38million, including add-ons.

"I was pleasantly impressed and surprised by this opportunity and I am very happy to be here at Milan," he said to MilanNews.

"I know the story and the greatness of this club. It is a dream to be here, everyone knows the greatness of the Rossoneri and the champions who have been here.

"I will give my best for these colours and to win with this great shirt."

The Portugal international developed into a key player at Porto after making his debut in December 2015.

He scored 21 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions in 2016-17 and has already racked up seven goals in eight caps for Portugal.

Silva will become Milan's fourth new arrival ahead of next season after the captures of Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez.