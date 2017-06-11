Roma star Dzeko eyeing Wolfsburg return

Roma striker Edin Dzeko has expressed his desire to return to former club Wolfsburg, though he has no plans to leave the Serie A giants in this transfer window.

Dzeko netted 29 goals in Italy's top flight last term, edging out Napoli forward Dries Mertens as the league's top-scorer to help Roma secure a second-placed finish.

Ex-Manchester City man Dzeko scored 66 goals in 111 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg before leaving in 2011, and the Bosnia-Herzegovina striker has claimed he would be delighted to return.

"I'm only 31 and feel better than ever," Dzeko said at an event to celebrate Wolfsburg's 20-year Bundesliga status, which the club only maintained with a relegation play-off victory over Eintracht Braunschweig.

"I have three years of my contract left in Rome and I feel good there. But I hope I'll come back to Wolfsburg as a player again.

"And I owe Wolfsburg everything. Without them, I would not have had the chance to play for Manchester City or Roma."