Roma striker Edin Dzeko has expressed his desire to return to former club Wolfsburg, though he has no plans to leave the Serie A giants in this transfer window.
Dzeko netted 29 goals in Italy's top flight last term, edging out Napoli forward Dries Mertens as the league's top-scorer to help Roma secure a second-placed finish.
Ex-Manchester City man Dzeko scored 66 goals in 111 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg before leaving in 2011, and the Bosnia-Herzegovina striker has claimed he would be delighted to return.
"I'm only 31 and feel better than ever," Dzeko said at an event to celebrate Wolfsburg's 20-year Bundesliga status, which the club only maintained with a relegation play-off victory over Eintracht Braunschweig.
"I have three years of my contract left in Rome and I feel good there. But I hope I'll come back to Wolfsburg as a player again.
"And I owe Wolfsburg everything. Without them, I would not have had the chance to play for Manchester City or Roma."
|Bryan Robson urges Manchester United to make ´flair signings´
|Manchester City must aim for the best - Gundogan
|Gundogan backs Sane for big second season at Manchester City
|Roberto Carlos slams ´false´ doping allegations
|Roma star Dzeko eyeing Wolfsburg return
|Venezuela U20 0 England U20 1: Calvert-Lewin delivers World Cup glory
|Woodburn definitely one to watch - Fowler
|Bayern sign Gnabry from Bremen
|Low unhappy with Germany fans over Werner treatment
|Marquinhos hails ´genius´ Cavani
|Stones disappointed with first season at Manchester City
|Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote
|MLS Review: Fire and Timbers close in on top spot
|Drogba scores on debut for Phoenix Rising
|Buffon backs Donnarumma for Juventus
|Hat-trick hero Lewandowski demands more from Poland
|Low confident heading to Confederations Cup after hammering San Marino
|O´Neill hails team spirit after late Northern Ireland win
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Manchester United reach agreement for Lindelof transfer
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Injured Reus determined to make impact at World Cup
|It was like a middleweight boxer versus a heavyweight - Strachan proud despite late Scotland lapse
|Kane reflects on ´special´ goal after England rescue job
|Southgate calls for more clinical England after late Scotland drama
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Karsdorp dismisses Inter talk
|I hoped for more perseverance - Outgoing Gnabry criticised by Werder chairman
|Nantes not ruling out Ranieri approach
|Guardiola changed the concept of German football - Thiago
|Bosnia-Herzegovina FA to investigate assistant over punch
|Forsberg not put off by absence of Champions League amid Milan links
|Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future
|Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy
|Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job
|Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies
|Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez
|Veltman ponders Ajax exit amid Tottenham links
|Alli: I have learned from my mistakes
|Kroos should just retire - Heynckes
|Sneijder: I have had to make sacrifices for Netherlands record
|Former Leverkusen boss Schmidt appointed by Beijing Guoan
|Manolas criticises ´disrespectful´ Bosnia after post-match brawl
|Belgium boss Martinez pleased after difficult World Cup qualifier
|Portugal´s determination key to victory over Latvia, claims Santos
|Deschamps will ´not condemn´ Lloris despite shocking Sweden blunder
|Advocaat emotional at Sneijder goal on record-breaking appearance
|Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele
|Andorra beat Hungary to record first competitive win since 2004
|Estonia 0 Belgium 2: Mertens, Chadli see Martinez´s men safely past 10-man hosts
|Latvia 0 Portugal 3: Ronaldo stars as Santos´ side cruise to victory
|Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory
|Netherlands 5 Luxembourg 0: Sneijder scores on record-breaking appearance
|Estonia 0 Belgium 2: Mertens, Chadli see Martinez's men safely past 10-man hosts
|Latvia 0 Portugal 3: Ronaldo stars as Santos' side cruise to victory
|Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory
|Netherlands 5 Luxembourg 0: Sneijder scores on record-breaking appearance
|Rodriguez desperate to prove his worth at AC Milan
|Antalyaspor reach agreement with Bordeaux for Menez
|England turn to captain Kane for Scotland clash
|We have no cash but you can win the Bundesliga! - Hertha make cheeky Ibrahimovic offer
|Sneijder becomes most-capped Netherlands international
|Kluivert departs PSG director of football role
|Russia 1 Chile 1: Vasin denies visitors despite Sanchez impact
|Newcastle release Anita, confirm Thauvin´s Marseille move
|Russia 1 Chile 1: Vasin denies visitors despite Sanchez impact
|Ledley and Flamini released by Crystal Palace
|Low defends Confederations Cup squad selection
|Pogba´s importance is underappreciated, believes Manchester United legend Robson
|Monk in at Middlesbrough
|AC Milan close in on Conti signing
|Schalke replace Weinzierl with Tedesco
|Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United
|Gomez to stay at Wolfsburg
|Inter appoint Spalletti as new head coach
|Messi will be best in world until he retires - Sampaoli
|Gladbach complete Zakaria signing
|Brazil 0 Argentina 1: Mercado makes the difference on Sampaoli´s debut
|Everton confirm Kone exit
|Moyes fined over comments to reporter
|Brazil 0 Argentina 1: Mercado makes the difference on Sampaoli's debut
|Arsenal confirm Sanogo exit
|Herrlich named Leverkusen boss
|Hull appoint former Russia boss Slutsky
|Verratti agent hints at Juventus move
|Sagnol returns to Bayern as Ancelotti assistant
|Bonucci dismisses Juventus exit talk
|Lewandowski blames Bayern team-mates for missing out on top-scorer title
|Nagelsmann signs Hoffenheim renewal
|Depay downplays Robben row
|Wales can cope without Bale - Allen
|Mexico 3 Honduras 0: Dominant hosts cruise
|Mexico 3 Honduras 0: Dominant hosts cruise
|Liverpool´s Ward wants Huddersfield return
|United States 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0: Pulisic stars with brace
|United States 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0: Pulisic stars with brace
|Bellerin plays down Barcelona speculation
|Saudi Arabia apologise for not observing minute´s silence in Australia
|Kane wants to emulate Ronaldo and Messi by winning Ballon d´Or
|He will always be Zlatan - Pogba backs Ibrahimovic to return strongly
|Marquez headlines Mexico´s Confederations Cup squad