Related

Article

Roma star Dzeko eyeing Wolfsburg return

11 June 2017 14:36

Roma striker Edin Dzeko has expressed his desire to return to former club Wolfsburg, though he has no plans to leave the Serie A giants in this transfer window.

Dzeko netted 29 goals in Italy's top flight last term, edging out Napoli forward Dries Mertens as the league's top-scorer to help Roma secure a second-placed finish.

Ex-Manchester City man Dzeko scored 66 goals in 111 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg before leaving in 2011, and the Bosnia-Herzegovina striker has claimed he would be delighted to return.

"I'm only 31 and feel better than ever," Dzeko said at an event to celebrate Wolfsburg's 20-year Bundesliga status, which the club only maintained with a relegation play-off victory over Eintracht Braunschweig.

"I have three years of my contract left in Rome and I feel good there. But I hope I'll come back to Wolfsburg as a player again.

"And I owe Wolfsburg everything. Without them, I would not have had the chance to play for Manchester City or Roma."

Sponsored links

Sunday 11 June

16:26 Bryan Robson urges Manchester United to make ´flair signings´
16:21 Manchester City must aim for the best - Gundogan
15:52 Gundogan backs Sane for big second season at Manchester City
15:11 Roberto Carlos slams ´false´ doping allegations
14:36 Roma star Dzeko eyeing Wolfsburg return
13:58 Venezuela U20 0 England U20 1: Calvert-Lewin delivers World Cup glory
12:26 Woodburn definitely one to watch - Fowler
12:05 Bayern sign Gnabry from Bremen
11:26 Low unhappy with Germany fans over Werner treatment
10:45 Marquinhos hails ´genius´ Cavani
09:54 Stones disappointed with first season at Manchester City
08:52 Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote
07:35 MLS Review: Fire and Timbers close in on top spot
07:01 Drogba scores on debut for Phoenix Rising
03:47 Buffon backs Donnarumma for Juventus
02:59 Hat-trick hero Lewandowski demands more from Poland
00:11 Low confident heading to Confederations Cup after hammering San Marino

Saturday 10 June

23:48 O´Neill hails team spirit after late Northern Ireland win
22:44 Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
22:04 Manchester United reach agreement for Lindelof transfer
21:44 Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
21:22 Injured Reus determined to make impact at World Cup
21:20 It was like a middleweight boxer versus a heavyweight - Strachan proud despite late Scotland lapse
21:14 Kane reflects on ´special´ goal after England rescue job
20:49 Southgate calls for more clinical England after late Scotland drama
20:14 Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
20:07 Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
19:16 Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season
19:14 Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
19:07 Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
17:25 Karsdorp dismisses Inter talk
16:56 I hoped for more perseverance - Outgoing Gnabry criticised by Werder chairman
16:37 Nantes not ruling out Ranieri approach
16:31 Guardiola changed the concept of German football - Thiago
16:12 Bosnia-Herzegovina FA to investigate assistant over punch
16:11 Forsberg not put off by absence of Champions League amid Milan links
14:59 Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future
14:17 Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy
14:15 Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job
13:41 Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies
13:09 Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez
11:56 Veltman ponders Ajax exit amid Tottenham links
11:15 Alli: I have learned from my mistakes
10:45 Kroos should just retire - Heynckes
10:04 Sneijder: I have had to make sacrifices for Netherlands record
05:44 Former Leverkusen boss Schmidt appointed by Beijing Guoan
05:14 Manolas criticises ´disrespectful´ Bosnia after post-match brawl
02:22 Belgium boss Martinez pleased after difficult World Cup qualifier
00:52 Portugal´s determination key to victory over Latvia, claims Santos
00:31 Deschamps will ´not condemn´ Lloris despite shocking Sweden blunder
00:15 Advocaat emotional at Sneijder goal on record-breaking appearance
00:05 Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele

Friday 9 June

23:35 Andorra beat Hungary to record first competitive win since 2004
22:59 Estonia 0 Belgium 2: Mertens, Chadli see Martinez´s men safely past 10-man hosts
22:53 Latvia 0 Portugal 3: Ronaldo stars as Santos´ side cruise to victory
22:51 Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory
22:46 Netherlands 5 Luxembourg 0: Sneijder scores on record-breaking appearance
21:59 Estonia 0 Belgium 2: Mertens, Chadli see Martinez's men safely past 10-man hosts
21:53 Latvia 0 Portugal 3: Ronaldo stars as Santos' side cruise to victory
21:51 Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory
21:46 Netherlands 5 Luxembourg 0: Sneijder scores on record-breaking appearance
21:36 Rodriguez desperate to prove his worth at AC Milan
21:19 Antalyaspor reach agreement with Bordeaux for Menez
21:11 England turn to captain Kane for Scotland clash
20:58 We have no cash but you can win the Bundesliga! - Hertha make cheeky Ibrahimovic offer
20:49 Sneijder becomes most-capped Netherlands international
20:44 Kluivert departs PSG director of football role
19:58 Russia 1 Chile 1: Vasin denies visitors despite Sanchez impact
19:20 Newcastle release Anita, confirm Thauvin´s Marseille move
18:59 Russia 1 Chile 1: Vasin denies visitors despite Sanchez impact
18:52 Ledley and Flamini released by Crystal Palace
18:38 Low defends Confederations Cup squad selection
18:19 Pogba´s importance is underappreciated, believes Manchester United legend Robson
18:11 Monk in at Middlesbrough
17:41 AC Milan close in on Conti signing
17:10 Schalke replace Weinzierl with Tedesco
17:06 Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United
16:36 Gomez to stay at Wolfsburg
16:06 Inter appoint Spalletti as new head coach
15:58 Messi will be best in world until he retires - Sampaoli
15:55 Gladbach complete Zakaria signing
14:07 Brazil 0 Argentina 1: Mercado makes the difference on Sampaoli´s debut
14:04 Everton confirm Kone exit
13:32 Moyes fined over comments to reporter
13:07 Brazil 0 Argentina 1: Mercado makes the difference on Sampaoli's debut
13:03 Arsenal confirm Sanogo exit
13:02 Herrlich named Leverkusen boss
12:51 Hull appoint former Russia boss Slutsky
12:26 Verratti agent hints at Juventus move
12:07 Sagnol returns to Bayern as Ancelotti assistant
11:31 Bonucci dismisses Juventus exit talk
11:06 Lewandowski blames Bayern team-mates for missing out on top-scorer title
10:06 Nagelsmann signs Hoffenheim renewal
09:38 Depay downplays Robben row
08:43 Wales can cope without Bale - Allen
06:17 Mexico 3 Honduras 0: Dominant hosts cruise
05:17 Mexico 3 Honduras 0: Dominant hosts cruise
04:48 Liverpool´s Ward wants Huddersfield return
03:53 United States 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0: Pulisic stars with brace
02:53 United States 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0: Pulisic stars with brace
02:15 Bellerin plays down Barcelona speculation
01:20 Saudi Arabia apologise for not observing minute´s silence in Australia
01:11 Kane wants to emulate Ronaldo and Messi by winning Ballon d´Or
01:02 He will always be Zlatan - Pogba backs Ibrahimovic to return strongly
00:26 Marquez headlines Mexico´s Confederations Cup squad

Facebook