No Jovetic discount for Sevilla, claims Inter chief Sabatini

Inter's director of football Walter Sabatini says there is plenty of interest in striker Stevan Jovetic, claiming that Sevilla will have to pay a high price to re-sign the Montenegro international.
Having joined Inter from Manchester City in 2015, Jovetic spent the second half of the 2016-17 season on loan at Sevilla - netting seven goals and adding five assists as Sevilla secured Champions League qualification.
Sevilla reportedly have an option to purchase the 27-year-old for €13.5million, although it is said that clause expires on June 15.
And Sabatini insists that there will be no negotiation on that fee if the Andalusian club are to sign Jovetic, whose reportedly lofty wages could prove a stumbling block in any deal.
"We are evaluating the situation," Sabatini told Spanish media outlet ABC.
"But I don’t think there will [be any change], because there is interest in the player on the market."
It remains to be seen whether Sevilla will elect to complete a move for Jovetic, with new coach Eduardo Berizzo set to discuss his transfer plans with the LaLiga club's hierarchy.
