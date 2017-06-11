MLS Review: Fire and Timbers close in on top spot

Chicago Fire and Portland Timbers closed in on top spot in their respective MLS conferences with victories on Saturday.
High-flying Chicago defeated Atlanta United 2-0, while Portland beat FC Dallas by the same scoreline.
Riding a six-game unbeaten streak, the Fire extended that run thanks to Luis Solignac and Nemanja Nikolic at Toyota Park.
After Hector Villalba came close to opening the scoring for Atlanta, Solignac broke the deadlock just shy of the half-hour mark.
There's the opening goal! @ChicagoFire takes the 1-0 lead.— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 10, 2017
Watch the match live: https://t.co/Lo7U5AcdF6 #CHIvATL https://t.co/wY2qaU1qYU
David Accam showed great composure as he rounded the goalkeeper and teed up Solignac, who side-footed home.
The league's leading scorer – Nikolic – then took his tally to 12 for the season courtesy of a 70th-minute penalty after Tyrone Mears handled the ball in the area.
Just like that, it's 2-0! @ChicagoFire converts the PK.— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 10, 2017
20 minutes left to go: https://t.co/Lo7U5AcdF6 #CHIvATL https://t.co/iFOTUhLall
With a sixth successive home victory, second-placed Chicago moved within a point of Eastern Conference leaders Toronto FC.
Portland are two points adrift in the west thanks to Fanendo Adi's brace at home to Dallas.
42 days between goals 6 & 7.— Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 11, 2017
40 minutes between goals 7 & 8. pic.twitter.com/fPKidkeJ32
Adi scored in either half at Providence Park as the Timbers recorded back-to-back wins in MLS.
The Timbers – with a game in hand – are within touching distance of Sporting Kanas City, who were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Montreal Impact.
|O´Neill hails team spirit after late Northern Ireland win
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Manchester United reach agreement for Lindelof transfer
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Injured Reus determined to make impact at World Cup
|It was like a middleweight boxer versus a heavyweight - Strachan proud despite late Scotland lapse
|Kane reflects on ´special´ goal after England rescue job
|Southgate calls for more clinical England after late Scotland drama
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Karsdorp dismisses Inter talk
|I hoped for more perseverance - Outgoing Gnabry criticised by Werder chairman
|Nantes not ruling out Ranieri approach
|Guardiola changed the concept of German football - Thiago
|Bosnia-Herzegovina FA to investigate assistant over punch
|Forsberg not put off by absence of Champions League amid Milan links
|Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future
|Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy
|Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job
|Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies
|Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez
|Veltman ponders Ajax exit amid Tottenham links
|Alli: I have learned from my mistakes
|Kroos should just retire - Heynckes
|Sneijder: I have had to make sacrifices for Netherlands record
|Former Leverkusen boss Schmidt appointed by Beijing Guoan
|Manolas criticises ´disrespectful´ Bosnia after post-match brawl
|Belgium boss Martinez pleased after difficult World Cup qualifier
|Portugal´s determination key to victory over Latvia, claims Santos
|Deschamps will ´not condemn´ Lloris despite shocking Sweden blunder
|Advocaat emotional at Sneijder goal on record-breaking appearance
|Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele
|Andorra beat Hungary to record first competitive win since 2004
|Estonia 0 Belgium 2: Mertens, Chadli see Martinez´s men safely past 10-man hosts
|Latvia 0 Portugal 3: Ronaldo stars as Santos´ side cruise to victory
|Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory
|Netherlands 5 Luxembourg 0: Sneijder scores on record-breaking appearance
|Estonia 0 Belgium 2: Mertens, Chadli see Martinez's men safely past 10-man hosts
|Latvia 0 Portugal 3: Ronaldo stars as Santos' side cruise to victory
|Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory
|Netherlands 5 Luxembourg 0: Sneijder scores on record-breaking appearance
|Rodriguez desperate to prove his worth at AC Milan
|Antalyaspor reach agreement with Bordeaux for Menez
|England turn to captain Kane for Scotland clash
|We have no cash but you can win the Bundesliga! - Hertha make cheeky Ibrahimovic offer
|Sneijder becomes most-capped Netherlands international
|Kluivert departs PSG director of football role
|Russia 1 Chile 1: Vasin denies visitors despite Sanchez impact
|Newcastle release Anita, confirm Thauvin´s Marseille move
|Russia 1 Chile 1: Vasin denies visitors despite Sanchez impact
|Ledley and Flamini released by Crystal Palace
|Low defends Confederations Cup squad selection
|Pogba´s importance is underappreciated, believes Manchester United legend Robson
|Monk in at Middlesbrough
|AC Milan close in on Conti signing
|Schalke replace Weinzierl with Tedesco
|Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United
|Gomez to stay at Wolfsburg
|Inter appoint Spalletti as new head coach
|Messi will be best in world until he retires - Sampaoli
|Gladbach complete Zakaria signing
|Brazil 0 Argentina 1: Mercado makes the difference on Sampaoli´s debut
|Everton confirm Kone exit
|Moyes fined over comments to reporter
|Brazil 0 Argentina 1: Mercado makes the difference on Sampaoli's debut
|Arsenal confirm Sanogo exit
|Herrlich named Leverkusen boss
|Hull appoint former Russia boss Slutsky
|Verratti agent hints at Juventus move
|Sagnol returns to Bayern as Ancelotti assistant
|Bonucci dismisses Juventus exit talk
|Lewandowski blames Bayern team-mates for missing out on top-scorer title
|Nagelsmann signs Hoffenheim renewal
|Depay downplays Robben row
|Wales can cope without Bale - Allen
|Mexico 3 Honduras 0: Dominant hosts cruise
|Mexico 3 Honduras 0: Dominant hosts cruise
|Liverpool´s Ward wants Huddersfield return
|United States 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0: Pulisic stars with brace
|United States 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0: Pulisic stars with brace
|Bellerin plays down Barcelona speculation
|Saudi Arabia apologise for not observing minute´s silence in Australia
|Kane wants to emulate Ronaldo and Messi by winning Ballon d´Or
|He will always be Zlatan - Pogba backs Ibrahimovic to return strongly
|Marquez headlines Mexico´s Confederations Cup squad