Matuidi focused on France, not PSG future

Blaise Matuidi refused to entertain talk of him leaving Paris Saint-Germain as he prepares for France's clash with England on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who featured in Les Bleus' World Cup qualifying defeat to Sweden on Friday, has been linked with a move away from Paris, with Manchester United among the reported suitors.

But Matuidi had little to say on the matter ahead of France's next game - an international friendly - as he insisted his focus was on his country and not PSG.

"My head today is [thinking about] France, I'm focused on Tuesday," he said.

"As for PSG [and talk of leaving], I have nothing else to say about it."

Matuidi has been at PSG since 2011, where he won four consecutive Ligue 1 titles prior to Monaco's 2016-17 triumph.