Related

Article

Manchester City must aim for the best - Gundogan

11 June 2017 16:21

Ilkay Gundogan is confident Manchester City will continue to improve under Pep Guardiola and challenge on all fronts next season.

Gundogan missed a large chunk of his maiden season in England due to a cruciate ligament injury sustained in December, watching on from the sidelines as City went on to secure a third-placed finish, though they ended the campaign without a trophy.

City have already confirmed deals for playmaker Bernardo Silva and goalkeeper Ederson in two big-money transfers this close-season, and Gundogan believes they can contend for multiple trophies in Guardiola's second campaign.

"I think it was still a good and successful season. The way we played; we started really well in the first seven or eight games – we won everything," he told City's official website.

"It was important to get this third position in the Premier League to go direct into the Champions League, but maybe some people think we could have done more.

"Generally, the performances were really good and we just need to focus on small details for the next season.

"I am quite sure we can compete for everything, for all titles in every competition. We should just aim for the best. We have such a great team and the management will also take care to make sure we are better.

"That should be the target. The way we play is dominant, a lot of possession, we are able to create a lot of chances. We showed already that we are able to beat anyone."

Gundogan made 16 appearances for City in all competitions, scoring five goals and adding two assists before his season-ending injury, and the German international is determined to come back stronger.

"To be honest I think watching from the sidelines is one of the most difficult things," he continued. "But I think I'm in a good way. I can't wait to be back.

"It's also hard when I'm around the training or doing my own rehab on one side of the pitch and the team is training on the other.

"I'm working hard. I'm staying longer in Manchester than the rest of the squad. They are now on holiday but I am staying longer and I'm also coming back earlier to have my own little pre-season.

"Hopefully I can join the rest of the lads for preseason – maybe not 100 per cent but I am increasing day by day the work and hopefully being ready for the first Premier League game."

 

Sponsored links

Sunday 11 June

18:21 Rangers make Candeias fifth signing
17:29 Schalke confirm Harit interest
17:25 Capello named boss of Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning
17:19 Arsenal target Mahrez: No offers on the table despite Wenger praise
17:06 Mbappe prioritising Champions League title over Ballon d´Or
16:47 Koscielny unsure on potential Marseille switch
16:26 Bryan Robson urges Manchester United to make ´flair signings´
16:21 Manchester City must aim for the best - Gundogan
15:52 Gundogan backs Sane for big second season at Manchester City
15:11 Roberto Carlos slams ´false´ doping allegations
14:36 Roma star Dzeko eyeing Wolfsburg return
13:58 Venezuela U20 0 England U20 1: Calvert-Lewin delivers World Cup glory
12:26 Woodburn definitely one to watch - Fowler
12:05 Bayern sign Gnabry from Bremen
11:26 Low unhappy with Germany fans over Werner treatment
10:45 Marquinhos hails ´genius´ Cavani
09:54 Stones disappointed with first season at Manchester City
08:52 Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote
07:35 MLS Review: Fire and Timbers close in on top spot
07:01 Drogba scores on debut for Phoenix Rising
03:47 Buffon backs Donnarumma for Juventus
02:59 Hat-trick hero Lewandowski demands more from Poland
00:11 Low confident heading to Confederations Cup after hammering San Marino

Saturday 10 June

23:48 O´Neill hails team spirit after late Northern Ireland win
22:44 Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
22:04 Manchester United reach agreement for Lindelof transfer
21:44 Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
21:22 Injured Reus determined to make impact at World Cup
21:20 It was like a middleweight boxer versus a heavyweight - Strachan proud despite late Scotland lapse
21:14 Kane reflects on ´special´ goal after England rescue job
20:49 Southgate calls for more clinical England after late Scotland drama
20:14 Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
20:07 Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
19:16 Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season
19:14 Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
19:07 Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
17:25 Karsdorp dismisses Inter talk
16:56 I hoped for more perseverance - Outgoing Gnabry criticised by Werder chairman
16:37 Nantes not ruling out Ranieri approach
16:31 Guardiola changed the concept of German football - Thiago
16:12 Bosnia-Herzegovina FA to investigate assistant over punch
16:11 Forsberg not put off by absence of Champions League amid Milan links
14:59 Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future
14:17 Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy
14:15 Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job
13:41 Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies
13:09 Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez
11:56 Veltman ponders Ajax exit amid Tottenham links
11:15 Alli: I have learned from my mistakes
10:45 Kroos should just retire - Heynckes
10:04 Sneijder: I have had to make sacrifices for Netherlands record
05:44 Former Leverkusen boss Schmidt appointed by Beijing Guoan
05:14 Manolas criticises ´disrespectful´ Bosnia after post-match brawl
02:22 Belgium boss Martinez pleased after difficult World Cup qualifier
00:52 Portugal´s determination key to victory over Latvia, claims Santos
00:31 Deschamps will ´not condemn´ Lloris despite shocking Sweden blunder
00:15 Advocaat emotional at Sneijder goal on record-breaking appearance
00:05 Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele

Friday 9 June

23:35 Andorra beat Hungary to record first competitive win since 2004
22:59 Estonia 0 Belgium 2: Mertens, Chadli see Martinez´s men safely past 10-man hosts
22:53 Latvia 0 Portugal 3: Ronaldo stars as Santos´ side cruise to victory
22:51 Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory
22:46 Netherlands 5 Luxembourg 0: Sneijder scores on record-breaking appearance
21:59 Estonia 0 Belgium 2: Mertens, Chadli see Martinez's men safely past 10-man hosts
21:53 Latvia 0 Portugal 3: Ronaldo stars as Santos' side cruise to victory
21:51 Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory
21:46 Netherlands 5 Luxembourg 0: Sneijder scores on record-breaking appearance
21:36 Rodriguez desperate to prove his worth at AC Milan
21:19 Antalyaspor reach agreement with Bordeaux for Menez
21:11 England turn to captain Kane for Scotland clash
20:58 We have no cash but you can win the Bundesliga! - Hertha make cheeky Ibrahimovic offer
20:49 Sneijder becomes most-capped Netherlands international
20:44 Kluivert departs PSG director of football role
19:58 Russia 1 Chile 1: Vasin denies visitors despite Sanchez impact
19:20 Newcastle release Anita, confirm Thauvin´s Marseille move
18:59 Russia 1 Chile 1: Vasin denies visitors despite Sanchez impact
18:52 Ledley and Flamini released by Crystal Palace
18:38 Low defends Confederations Cup squad selection
18:19 Pogba´s importance is underappreciated, believes Manchester United legend Robson
18:11 Monk in at Middlesbrough
17:41 AC Milan close in on Conti signing
17:10 Schalke replace Weinzierl with Tedesco
17:06 Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United
16:36 Gomez to stay at Wolfsburg
16:06 Inter appoint Spalletti as new head coach
15:58 Messi will be best in world until he retires - Sampaoli
15:55 Gladbach complete Zakaria signing
14:07 Brazil 0 Argentina 1: Mercado makes the difference on Sampaoli´s debut
14:04 Everton confirm Kone exit
13:32 Moyes fined over comments to reporter
13:07 Brazil 0 Argentina 1: Mercado makes the difference on Sampaoli's debut
13:03 Arsenal confirm Sanogo exit
13:02 Herrlich named Leverkusen boss
12:51 Hull appoint former Russia boss Slutsky
12:26 Verratti agent hints at Juventus move
12:07 Sagnol returns to Bayern as Ancelotti assistant
11:31 Bonucci dismisses Juventus exit talk
11:06 Lewandowski blames Bayern team-mates for missing out on top-scorer title
10:06 Nagelsmann signs Hoffenheim renewal
09:38 Depay downplays Robben row
08:43 Wales can cope without Bale - Allen
06:17 Mexico 3 Honduras 0: Dominant hosts cruise
05:17 Mexico 3 Honduras 0: Dominant hosts cruise
04:48 Liverpool´s Ward wants Huddersfield return
03:53 United States 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0: Pulisic stars with brace
02:53 United States 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0: Pulisic stars with brace
02:15 Bellerin plays down Barcelona speculation
01:20 Saudi Arabia apologise for not observing minute´s silence in Australia
01:11 Kane wants to emulate Ronaldo and Messi by winning Ballon d´Or
01:02 He will always be Zlatan - Pogba backs Ibrahimovic to return strongly
00:26 Marquez headlines Mexico´s Confederations Cup squad

Facebook