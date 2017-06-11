Low unhappy with Germany fans over Werner treatment

Germany coach Joachim Low has voiced his dismay at the hostile attitude shown toward RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner during Saturday's 7-0 win over San Marino.

Werner came off the bench 10 minutes after half-time to replace Lars Stindl in this weekend's World Cup qualifier and was jeered and whistled by his own fans throughout his substitute cameo.

The 21-year-old has been an unpopular figure among German football fans ever since diving to win a penalty for Leipzig in the 2-1 home win over Schalke in December 2016.

Low was not impressed with the German fans' behaviour and has urged them to change their attitude toward the young attacker.

"There was a dive once, he made a mistake, and he admitted he was wrong," Low told Bild.

"But we are talking about a very young player here.

"Someone who plays for the national team, is only at the start of his career and who has scored 21 goals in one season in the Bundesliga should not be jeered and whistled. That is simply not okay."

Werner himself, meanwhile, believes he is being treated different than other players because he plays for hugely unpopular Leipzig.

"I do not know what all the fuss is about," Werner added.

"We have seen people dive for years. People are making a big thing out of it just because I play for RB Leipzig."