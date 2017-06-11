Holders Dortmund to face minnows Rielasingen-Arlen in DFB-Pokal

DFB-Pokal holders Borussia Dortmund have been drawn against minnows Rielasingen-Arlen in the first round of the 2017-18 competition, while Bayern Munich head to Chemnitzer.

Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in May's Berlin final under Thomas Tuchel and his successor Peter Bosz has now learned of his first cup opponents.

Rielasingen-Arlen qualified for the tournament with victory in last season's South Baden Cup and have been rewarded with a visit from giants Dortmund.

Bundesliga champions Bayern, meanwhile, travel to Chemnitzer of the third tier, having lost to Dortmund in a thrilling semi-final last term.

Chemnitzer were Saxony Cup victors, while fellow Verbandspokal winners Sportfreunde Dorfmerkingen host RB Leipzig.

Other notable ties include Frankfurt starting their bid to go one better against Tus Erndtebruck, Bayer Leverkusen visit Karlsruher and Schalke face a trip to BFC Dynamo.