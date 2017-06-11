Capello named boss of Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning

Fabio Capello has been appointed as head coach of Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning on an 18-month contract.

Former England manager Capello has been without a club since July 2015, when he was relieved of his duties as Russia's head coach.

The Italian has now returned to football with Suning, who finished second in the Chinese Super League in 2016 but are struggling in the relegation zone this time around.

"The decision to sign Mr. Capello is made out of the club's strategic development needs," a club statement said.

"Apart from guiding Jiangsu Suning forward, he will also be tasked with bringing in the most advanced ideas and methods in club management, coaches training and youth development.

"Under his guidance, the Jiangsu football and even the Chinese football will make tremendous progress."

1 - Jiangsu Suning are the first club managed by Fabio #Capello since 2006/07 (the previous: Milan, Real Madrid, Roma & Juventus). Comeback — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 11, 2017

Capello's last stint in club management came in 2007, when he took charge at Real Madrid before moving into international football.

The 70-year-old has a host of honours to his name, including five Serie A titles, one Champions League crown and two LaLiga triumphs.