Bryan Robson urges Manchester United to make ´flair signings´

Bryan Robson is confident Manchester United can challenge for the Premier League title next season if they add a few "flair players" to their squad.

The Red Devils finished sixth last season, but victory over Ajax in the Europa League final in Stockholm secured a return to the Champions League, while United also won the EFL Cup in Jose Mourinho's maiden campaign in charge.

United recorded 15 draws in 38 league matches last term and Robson is confident that is an area they will address providing Mourinho makes the right additions in the transfer window.

"It certainly was a great ending in Stockholm. It finished off an okay season and made it into a very good season. To win the Community Shield, EFL Cup and then the Europa League, to go into the Champions League, has set everyone up great for next season," Robson told the club's official website.

"When you look at the way Jose [Mourinho] has turned the club around, I know we won the FA Cup the year before, but he came in and brought in four new players who I think improved the team and improved the squad. So that went very well and then we got into a way of playing.

"Okay, we drew a lot of games at home but we were not getting beaten. We are a difficult team to beat now and what you can do, if you set your stall out that way to be difficult to beat, is to then add a few flair players to that squad.

"All of a sudden, you are winning a lot more games than you are drawing. So I can see us up there challenging for the title next season."