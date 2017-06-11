Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Serge Gnabry from Werder Bremen for a fee believed to be in the region of €8 million.
The 21-year-old recently already announced that he would leave Werder after just one year at the club and he has now inked a contract with Bayern until June 2020.
Gnabry had also attracted the interest of Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig with his fine performances in 2016-17, but the reigning Bundesliga champions have won the race for his signature.
"It is a big honour to become a part of Bayern," Gnabry commented on his transfer.
"I have an exciting challenge ahead and I am really looking forward to it."
#Gnabry: "It's a huge honour for me to sign for #FCBayern. I have exciting times ahead of me, which I look forward to." #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/3SjyOPXyjS— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 11, 2017
Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, meanwhile, was pleased to welcome another Germany international to the Allianz Arena.
"We are very happy to have secured the services of another young Germany international in Serge," he stated. "Serge has developed really well at Bremen."
Gnabry came through the ranks of the Stuttgart youth academy, but left the club for Arsenal before breaking into the first team.
Proud to become part of this club— Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) June 11, 2017
He never really managed to secure regular first-team football at Arsenal, though, and eventually left the Emirates side for Bremen ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, where he scored 11 goals in 27 Bundesliga outings.
The winger becomes Bayern’s third signing ahead of next season after the previous captures of Hoffenheim duo Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy, while they also made Kingsley Coman’s stay at the club permanent after a two-year loan spell.
|Roma star Dzeko eyeing Wolfsburg return
|Venezuela U20 0 England U20 1: Calvert-Lewin delivers World Cup glory
|Woodburn definitely one to watch - Fowler
|Bayern sign Gnabry from Bremen
|Low unhappy with Germany fans over Werner treatment
|Marquinhos hails ´genius´ Cavani
|Stones disappointed with first season at Manchester City
|Mbemba dedicates goal to Tiote
|MLS Review: Fire and Timbers close in on top spot
|Drogba scores on debut for Phoenix Rising
|Buffon backs Donnarumma for Juventus
|Hat-trick hero Lewandowski demands more from Poland
|Low confident heading to Confederations Cup after hammering San Marino
|O´Neill hails team spirit after late Northern Ireland win
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Manchester United reach agreement for Lindelof transfer
|Germany 7 San Marino 0: Wagner hits hat-trick for world champions
|Injured Reus determined to make impact at World Cup
|It was like a middleweight boxer versus a heavyweight - Strachan proud despite late Scotland lapse
|Kane reflects on ´special´ goal after England rescue job
|Southgate calls for more clinical England after late Scotland drama
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season
|Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
|Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
|Karsdorp dismisses Inter talk
|I hoped for more perseverance - Outgoing Gnabry criticised by Werder chairman
|Nantes not ruling out Ranieri approach
|Guardiola changed the concept of German football - Thiago
|Bosnia-Herzegovina FA to investigate assistant over punch
|Forsberg not put off by absence of Champions League amid Milan links
|Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future
|Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy
|Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job
|Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies
|Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez
|Veltman ponders Ajax exit amid Tottenham links
|Alli: I have learned from my mistakes
|Kroos should just retire - Heynckes
|Sneijder: I have had to make sacrifices for Netherlands record
|Former Leverkusen boss Schmidt appointed by Beijing Guoan
|Manolas criticises ´disrespectful´ Bosnia after post-match brawl
|Belgium boss Martinez pleased after difficult World Cup qualifier
|Portugal´s determination key to victory over Latvia, claims Santos
|Deschamps will ´not condemn´ Lloris despite shocking Sweden blunder
|Advocaat emotional at Sneijder goal on record-breaking appearance
|Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele
|Andorra beat Hungary to record first competitive win since 2004
|Estonia 0 Belgium 2: Mertens, Chadli see Martinez´s men safely past 10-man hosts
|Latvia 0 Portugal 3: Ronaldo stars as Santos´ side cruise to victory
|Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory
|Netherlands 5 Luxembourg 0: Sneijder scores on record-breaking appearance
|Estonia 0 Belgium 2: Mertens, Chadli see Martinez's men safely past 10-man hosts
|Latvia 0 Portugal 3: Ronaldo stars as Santos' side cruise to victory
|Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory
|Netherlands 5 Luxembourg 0: Sneijder scores on record-breaking appearance
|Rodriguez desperate to prove his worth at AC Milan
|Antalyaspor reach agreement with Bordeaux for Menez
|England turn to captain Kane for Scotland clash
|We have no cash but you can win the Bundesliga! - Hertha make cheeky Ibrahimovic offer
|Sneijder becomes most-capped Netherlands international
|Kluivert departs PSG director of football role
|Russia 1 Chile 1: Vasin denies visitors despite Sanchez impact
|Newcastle release Anita, confirm Thauvin´s Marseille move
|Russia 1 Chile 1: Vasin denies visitors despite Sanchez impact
|Ledley and Flamini released by Crystal Palace
|Low defends Confederations Cup squad selection
|Pogba´s importance is underappreciated, believes Manchester United legend Robson
|Monk in at Middlesbrough
|AC Milan close in on Conti signing
|Schalke replace Weinzierl with Tedesco
|Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United
|Gomez to stay at Wolfsburg
|Inter appoint Spalletti as new head coach
|Messi will be best in world until he retires - Sampaoli
|Gladbach complete Zakaria signing
|Brazil 0 Argentina 1: Mercado makes the difference on Sampaoli´s debut
|Everton confirm Kone exit
|Moyes fined over comments to reporter
|Brazil 0 Argentina 1: Mercado makes the difference on Sampaoli's debut
|Arsenal confirm Sanogo exit
|Herrlich named Leverkusen boss
|Hull appoint former Russia boss Slutsky
|Verratti agent hints at Juventus move
|Sagnol returns to Bayern as Ancelotti assistant
|Bonucci dismisses Juventus exit talk
|Lewandowski blames Bayern team-mates for missing out on top-scorer title
|Nagelsmann signs Hoffenheim renewal
|Depay downplays Robben row
|Wales can cope without Bale - Allen
|Mexico 3 Honduras 0: Dominant hosts cruise
|Mexico 3 Honduras 0: Dominant hosts cruise
|Liverpool´s Ward wants Huddersfield return
|United States 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0: Pulisic stars with brace
|United States 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0: Pulisic stars with brace
|Bellerin plays down Barcelona speculation
|Saudi Arabia apologise for not observing minute´s silence in Australia
|Kane wants to emulate Ronaldo and Messi by winning Ballon d´Or
|He will always be Zlatan - Pogba backs Ibrahimovic to return strongly
|Marquez headlines Mexico´s Confederations Cup squad