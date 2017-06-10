Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez lauded Zinedine Zidane for his treatment of Real Madrid's fringe players and for delivering on his promise that every player would get his chance.

The 25-year-old Vazquez often had to settle for a spot on the bench, starting just 20 of his 50 appearances in all competitions over the course of the 2016-17 campaign.

The attacker admits he always wants to play, but is happy with the way Zidane has dealt with Madrid's back-up players.

"From the start of the season he told us what his idea was and what each player's role would be in the team. The truth is he delivered on that," Vazquez told Marca.

"He gave us all opportunities, he gave everyone playing time. That makes it a group success as well as an individual one. Zidane only asks that you train well and then he decides on the games we will play in.

"The fact that I played 50 games is something to be happy about. It is an important figure. If I have done well, it is because the coach trusts me and gives me many opportunities. I just try to repay him on the field and hope I can do it for many more games and many more years.

"I think it comes down to the motivation you have for playing for Madrid. The fact that I can play for Real Madrid means that I am always ready, knowing that we need to win. We are competitive players, young people and we always want to win. In the end, that is reflected in the results.

"Everyone wants to be a starter, that is clear, but the one who makes those decisions is the coach. It is up to us to work hard and be at our best when we are needed."