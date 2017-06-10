Thomas Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke so soon after his association with arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund, says Clemens Tonnies.
On Friday, Schalke appointed 31-year-old Domenico Tedesco as the club's new head coach despite him having only had three months as a senior boss at second-tier side Erzgebirge Aue.
Tuchel was available after parting company with Dortmund despite leading them to third place in the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal glory after his relationship with club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke apparently soured.
But Tonnies, chairman of Schalke's supervisory board, said it would have been unwise to make a move for Tuchel due to the club's rivalry with Dortmund.
"Tuchel is an outstanding coach, that is completely clear," he told Funke Mediengruppe. "But I do not know if it would have been a good fit at this time, to get him so fresh from an arch-rival.
"I do know that we would not have been overwhelmed by it."
Schalke endured a disappointing campaign under Markus Weinzierl last term and he paid the price for a 10th-place finish after just one season in charge.
Tonnies added: "Our ambition is to play in the Champions League, not just mine but the fans', the members' – we want to be one of the big forces within the Bundesliga."
|Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future
|Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy
|Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job
|Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies
|Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez
|Veltman ponders Ajax exit amid Tottenham links
|Alli: I have learned from my mistakes
|Kroos should just retire - Heynckes
|Sneijder: I have had to make sacrifices for Netherlands record
|Former Leverkusen boss Schmidt appointed by Beijing Guoan
|Manolas criticises ´disrespectful´ Bosnia after post-match brawl
|Belgium boss Martinez pleased after difficult World Cup qualifier
|Portugal´s determination key to victory over Latvia, claims Santos
|Deschamps will ´not condemn´ Lloris despite shocking Sweden blunder
|Advocaat emotional at Sneijder goal on record-breaking appearance
|Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele
|Andorra beat Hungary to record first competitive win since 2004
|Estonia 0 Belgium 2: Mertens, Chadli see Martinez´s men safely past 10-man hosts
|Latvia 0 Portugal 3: Ronaldo stars as Santos´ side cruise to victory
|Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory
|Netherlands 5 Luxembourg 0: Sneijder scores on record-breaking appearance
|Estonia 0 Belgium 2: Mertens, Chadli see Martinez's men safely past 10-man hosts
|Latvia 0 Portugal 3: Ronaldo stars as Santos' side cruise to victory
|Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory
|Netherlands 5 Luxembourg 0: Sneijder scores on record-breaking appearance
|Rodriguez desperate to prove his worth at AC Milan
|Antalyaspor reach agreement with Bordeaux for Menez
|England turn to captain Kane for Scotland clash
|We have no cash but you can win the Bundesliga! - Hertha make cheeky Ibrahimovic offer
|Sneijder becomes most-capped Netherlands international
|Kluivert departs PSG director of football role
|Russia 1 Chile 1: Vasin denies visitors despite Sanchez impact
|Newcastle release Anita, confirm Thauvin´s Marseille move
|Russia 1 Chile 1: Vasin denies visitors despite Sanchez impact
|Ledley and Flamini released by Crystal Palace
|Low defends Confederations Cup squad selection
|Pogba´s importance is underappreciated, believes Manchester United legend Robson
|Monk in at Middlesbrough
|AC Milan close in on Conti signing
|Schalke replace Weinzierl with Tedesco
|Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United
|Gomez to stay at Wolfsburg
|Inter appoint Spalletti as new head coach
|Messi will be best in world until he retires - Sampaoli
|Gladbach complete Zakaria signing
|Brazil 0 Argentina 1: Mercado makes the difference on Sampaoli´s debut
|Everton confirm Kone exit
|Moyes fined over comments to reporter
|Brazil 0 Argentina 1: Mercado makes the difference on Sampaoli's debut
|Arsenal confirm Sanogo exit
|Herrlich named Leverkusen boss
|Hull appoint former Russia boss Slutsky
|Verratti agent hints at Juventus move
|Sagnol returns to Bayern as Ancelotti assistant
|Bonucci dismisses Juventus exit talk
|Lewandowski blames Bayern team-mates for missing out on top-scorer title
|Nagelsmann signs Hoffenheim renewal
|Depay downplays Robben row
|Wales can cope without Bale - Allen
|Mexico 3 Honduras 0: Dominant hosts cruise
|Mexico 3 Honduras 0: Dominant hosts cruise
|Liverpool´s Ward wants Huddersfield return
|United States 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0: Pulisic stars with brace
|United States 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0: Pulisic stars with brace
|Bellerin plays down Barcelona speculation
|Saudi Arabia apologise for not observing minute´s silence in Australia
|Kane wants to emulate Ronaldo and Messi by winning Ballon d´Or
|He will always be Zlatan - Pogba backs Ibrahimovic to return strongly
|Marquez headlines Mexico´s Confederations Cup squad
|Lazio insist Keita was offered new deal, fail to address Milan deal
|Benevento clinch Serie A promotion for first time
|Sneijder: Netherlands appearance record is not important
|Lloris wary of Sweden´s new post-Ibrahimovic generation
|AC Milan have reached agreement with Lazio over Keita, says agent
|Milik skips holiday to focus on fitness
|Rodriguez completes AC Milan move
|Forster targeting Hart´s England place
|Asensio announces intention to stay at Real Madrid
|Conceicao confirmed as Porto head coach
|Shakespeare appointed permanent Leicester City manager
|Minute´s silence before Australia match ´not in keeping with Saudi culture´
|Sanchez: Arsenal future in my agent´s hands
|Manchester City signing Ederson captivated by ´amazing´ Premier League football
|Gagliardini replaces injured Marchisio in Italy squad
|Ronaldo is not selfish, insists Benzema
|England to face Venezuela in U20 World Cup final
|Benedito lodges vote of no confidence against Bartomeu and Barcelona board
|AC Milan still interested in Manchester United target Morata - agent
|Paul Pogba describes first season back at Man Utd as ´complicated´
|Guardiola hails Messi as one of history´s most gifted athletes
|Real Madrid confirm presidential election
|Pulisic will be a special player, predicts Arena
|Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
|Let´s see what happens - Darmian unsure of Manchester United future
|Gnabry to leave Werder Bremen
|Zidane has given me belief, says Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas
|Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
|Newcastle can compete for everything, claims Benitez
|Real Madrid still have faith in me - Odegaard
|New Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson: I have the skill to play outside the box
|Kane wants to improve England goal record
|Pep´s lightbulb moment? Why Guardiola thinks Ederson can solve his keeper woes
|Pogba: Extreme Mourinho deserves to be called The Special One
|Manchester City sign Ederson from Benfica
|Dortmund arrival Dahoud had ´several offers´ from foreign clubs
|Smalling feels he has nothing to prove to ´frustrated´ Mourinho at Man Utd
|Brazil will feel the loss of Neymar, says Sampaoli
|Lionel Messi hails ´phenomenal´ Cristiano Ronaldo after Champions League triumph
|Messi dreams of finishing career at Barcelona
|Sampaoli keeps door open for Aguero
|Sampaoli: Argentina need to be more like Barcelona for Messi
|Angry Pique blames media for latest whistles
|Lopetegui: Pique whistles unfair
|Berizzo named as new Sevilla boss
|Costa claims Conte no longer wants him at Chelsea
|Morata: Hopefully James and I will be team-mates next year