Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season

Andreas Christensen has confirmed that he will return to Chelsea for pre-season training ahead of discussions with Antonio Conte regarding his future.

The Denmark international has spent the past two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, where he impressed and established himself as a first-team regular for the Bundesliga side.

But with that deal at an end, Christensen is heading back to Stamford Bridge to make a decision on his long-term plans.

"I will join up with Chelsea on July 7," he told BT. "I haven't talked to Conte yet.

"I have talked to the sporting director and all those responsible for getting the players set up with a flat and what else belongs to them.

"The sports director says the plan is that I meet like all the others and go through the pre-season."

BORUSSIA-PARK bids farewell to two great players ahead of their final game. Thank you, Mo #Dahoud and Andreas #Christensen! #fohlenelf pic.twitter.com/5G1LcyBQta — Gladbach (@borussia_en) May 20, 2017

Christensen made his sole Premier League appearance for Chelsea in their 2014-15 title-winning campaign.