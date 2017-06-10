Related

Article

Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season

10 June 2017 19:16

Andreas Christensen has confirmed that he will return to Chelsea for pre-season training ahead of discussions with Antonio Conte regarding his future.

The Denmark international has spent the past two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, where he impressed and established himself as a first-team regular for the Bundesliga side.

But with that deal at an end, Christensen is heading back to Stamford Bridge to make a decision on his long-term plans.

"I will join up with Chelsea on July 7," he told BT. "I haven't talked to Conte yet.

"I have talked to the sporting director and all those responsible for getting the players set up with a flat and what else belongs to them.

"The sports director says the plan is that I meet like all the others and go through the pre-season."

Christensen made his sole Premier League appearance for Chelsea in their 2014-15 title-winning campaign.

Sponsored links

Saturday 10 June

20:14 Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
20:07 Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
19:16 Christensen to return to Chelsea for pre-season
19:14 Scotland 2 England 2: Kane rescues point amid late drama
19:07 Azerbaijan 0 Northern Ireland 1: Dallas strikes late for three huge points
17:25 Karsdorp dismisses Inter talk
16:56 I hoped for more perseverance - Outgoing Gnabry criticised by Werder chairman
16:37 Nantes not ruling out Ranieri approach
16:31 Guardiola changed the concept of German football - Thiago
16:12 Bosnia-Herzegovina FA to investigate assistant over punch
16:11 Forsberg not put off by absence of Champions League amid Milan links
14:59 Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future
14:17 Southampton striker Gabbiadini: I will return to Italy
14:15 Koeman backs Laudrup for Ajax job
13:41 Tuchel would not have been a good fit for Schalke - Tonnies
13:09 Zidane delivered on his promise - Vazquez
11:56 Veltman ponders Ajax exit amid Tottenham links
11:15 Alli: I have learned from my mistakes
10:45 Kroos should just retire - Heynckes
10:04 Sneijder: I have had to make sacrifices for Netherlands record
05:44 Former Leverkusen boss Schmidt appointed by Beijing Guoan
05:14 Manolas criticises ´disrespectful´ Bosnia after post-match brawl
02:22 Belgium boss Martinez pleased after difficult World Cup qualifier
00:52 Portugal´s determination key to victory over Latvia, claims Santos
00:31 Deschamps will ´not condemn´ Lloris despite shocking Sweden blunder
00:15 Advocaat emotional at Sneijder goal on record-breaking appearance
00:05 Overrated Dybala is no Maradona – Pele

Friday 9 June

23:35 Andorra beat Hungary to record first competitive win since 2004
22:59 Estonia 0 Belgium 2: Mertens, Chadli see Martinez´s men safely past 10-man hosts
22:53 Latvia 0 Portugal 3: Ronaldo stars as Santos´ side cruise to victory
22:51 Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory
22:46 Netherlands 5 Luxembourg 0: Sneijder scores on record-breaking appearance
21:59 Estonia 0 Belgium 2: Mertens, Chadli see Martinez's men safely past 10-man hosts
21:53 Latvia 0 Portugal 3: Ronaldo stars as Santos' side cruise to victory
21:51 Sweden 2 France 1: Toivonen scores from halfway line to seal stunning victory
21:46 Netherlands 5 Luxembourg 0: Sneijder scores on record-breaking appearance
21:36 Rodriguez desperate to prove his worth at AC Milan
21:19 Antalyaspor reach agreement with Bordeaux for Menez
21:11 England turn to captain Kane for Scotland clash
20:58 We have no cash but you can win the Bundesliga! - Hertha make cheeky Ibrahimovic offer
20:49 Sneijder becomes most-capped Netherlands international
20:44 Kluivert departs PSG director of football role
19:58 Russia 1 Chile 1: Vasin denies visitors despite Sanchez impact
19:20 Newcastle release Anita, confirm Thauvin´s Marseille move
18:59 Russia 1 Chile 1: Vasin denies visitors despite Sanchez impact
18:52 Ledley and Flamini released by Crystal Palace
18:38 Low defends Confederations Cup squad selection
18:19 Pogba´s importance is underappreciated, believes Manchester United legend Robson
18:11 Monk in at Middlesbrough
17:41 AC Milan close in on Conti signing
17:10 Schalke replace Weinzierl with Tedesco
17:06 Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United
16:36 Gomez to stay at Wolfsburg
16:06 Inter appoint Spalletti as new head coach
15:58 Messi will be best in world until he retires - Sampaoli
15:55 Gladbach complete Zakaria signing
14:07 Brazil 0 Argentina 1: Mercado makes the difference on Sampaoli´s debut
14:04 Everton confirm Kone exit
13:32 Moyes fined over comments to reporter
13:07 Brazil 0 Argentina 1: Mercado makes the difference on Sampaoli's debut
13:03 Arsenal confirm Sanogo exit
13:02 Herrlich named Leverkusen boss
12:51 Hull appoint former Russia boss Slutsky
12:26 Verratti agent hints at Juventus move
12:07 Sagnol returns to Bayern as Ancelotti assistant
11:31 Bonucci dismisses Juventus exit talk
11:06 Lewandowski blames Bayern team-mates for missing out on top-scorer title
10:06 Nagelsmann signs Hoffenheim renewal
09:38 Depay downplays Robben row
08:43 Wales can cope without Bale - Allen
06:17 Mexico 3 Honduras 0: Dominant hosts cruise
05:17 Mexico 3 Honduras 0: Dominant hosts cruise
04:48 Liverpool´s Ward wants Huddersfield return
03:53 United States 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0: Pulisic stars with brace
02:53 United States 2 Trinidad and Tobago 0: Pulisic stars with brace
02:15 Bellerin plays down Barcelona speculation
01:20 Saudi Arabia apologise for not observing minute´s silence in Australia
01:11 Kane wants to emulate Ronaldo and Messi by winning Ballon d´Or
01:02 He will always be Zlatan - Pogba backs Ibrahimovic to return strongly
00:26 Marquez headlines Mexico´s Confederations Cup squad

Thursday 8 June

23:31 Lazio insist Keita was offered new deal, fail to address Milan deal
23:15 Benevento clinch Serie A promotion for first time
22:34 Sneijder: Netherlands appearance record is not important
21:23 Lloris wary of Sweden´s new post-Ibrahimovic generation
20:09 AC Milan have reached agreement with Lazio over Keita, says agent
19:43 Milik skips holiday to focus on fitness
19:16 Rodriguez completes AC Milan move
18:51 Forster targeting Hart´s England place
18:07 Asensio announces intention to stay at Real Madrid
17:42 Conceicao confirmed as Porto head coach
17:37 Shakespeare appointed permanent Leicester City manager
17:17 Minute´s silence before Australia match ´not in keeping with Saudi culture´
17:07 Sanchez: Arsenal future in my agent´s hands
16:33 Manchester City signing Ederson captivated by ´amazing´ Premier League football
16:29 Gagliardini replaces injured Marchisio in Italy squad
16:10 Ronaldo is not selfish, insists Benzema
15:56 England to face Venezuela in U20 World Cup final
15:21 Benedito lodges vote of no confidence against Bartomeu and Barcelona board
15:12 AC Milan still interested in Manchester United target Morata - agent
15:03 Paul Pogba describes first season back at Man Utd as ´complicated´
14:44 Guardiola hails Messi as one of history´s most gifted athletes
14:24 Real Madrid confirm presidential election
14:03 Pulisic will be a special player, predicts Arena
13:57 Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
13:36 Let´s see what happens - Darmian unsure of Manchester United future
13:30 Gnabry to leave Werder Bremen
13:20 Zidane has given me belief, says Real Madrid goalkeeper Navas
12:57 Australia 3 Saudi Arabia 2: Rogic stunner gives hosts huge World Cup boost
12:53 Newcastle can compete for everything, claims Benitez
12:44 Real Madrid still have faith in me - Odegaard
12:34 New Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson: I have the skill to play outside the box
12:15 Kane wants to improve England goal record
11:42 Pep´s lightbulb moment? Why Guardiola thinks Ederson can solve his keeper woes
11:35 Pogba: Extreme Mourinho deserves to be called The Special One
10:58 Manchester City sign Ederson from Benfica
10:52 Dortmund arrival Dahoud had ´several offers´ from foreign clubs
10:09 Smalling feels he has nothing to prove to ´frustrated´ Mourinho at Man Utd
09:18 Brazil will feel the loss of Neymar, says Sampaoli
08:44 Lionel Messi hails ´phenomenal´ Cristiano Ronaldo after Champions League triumph
08:16 Messi dreams of finishing career at Barcelona
07:13 Sampaoli keeps door open for Aguero
05:25 Sampaoli: Argentina need to be more like Barcelona for Messi
04:29 Angry Pique blames media for latest whistles
01:49 Lopetegui: Pique whistles unfair
01:08 Berizzo named as new Sevilla boss
00:45 Costa claims Conte no longer wants him at Chelsea
00:28 Morata: Hopefully James and I will be team-mates next year

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Chelsea 38 +52 93
2 Tottenham Hotspur 38 +60 86
3 Manchester City 38 +41 78
4 Liverpool 38 +36 76
5 Arsenal 38 +33 75

Facebook