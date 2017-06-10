Bosnia-Herzegovina FA to investigate assistant over punch

The Football Association of Bosnia-Herzegovina is to investigate an incident following Friday's World Cup qualifier with Greece in which assistant coach Stephane Gilli seemingly punched an opposing player during an on-pitch brawl.

Tempers flared after a contentious goalless draw in Zenica, with Bosnia's Edin Dzeko and Greece's Kostas Manolas – team-mates at Roma – involved in a heated confrontation that led to a fracas between the two teams.

Video footage appears to show Giannis Gianniotas race over to the melee before tangling with Gilli, with the Greece substitute later pictured with a missing tooth following the flashpoint.

A statement from Bosnia-Herzegovina's governing body read: "First of all we express regret and apologise because of an incident that took place after the match.

"[We] condemn any form of violence, no matter who [is involved].

"The actions of assistant coach Stephane Gilli will be analysed, after which the relevant authority shall take an appropriate decision."

However, the statement went on to accuse Greece of being overly physical in their approach to the match and said that midfielder Senad Lulic needed an operation for a fractured cheekbone, while defender Toni Sunjic was also hit in the head.