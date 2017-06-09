We have no cash but you can win the Bundesliga! - Hertha make cheeky Ibrahimovic offer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could have a swift route back into football after his impending release from Manchester United with Bundesliga jokers Hertha Berlin.

Ibrahimovic's departure from Old Trafford after a single season at the club was confirmed on Friday with the release of United's retained list.

The 35-year-old hit 17 Premier League goals in 28 appearances after agreeing a one-year deal at the club and was also on target in the Community Shield victory over Leicester City and United's EFL Cup final win against Southampton.

But after suffering serious knee ligament damage in United's Europa League quarter-final second-leg win over Anderlecht an Old Trafford renewal looked unlikely.

Ibrahimovic, who has also been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League or MLS, will not be short of offers and has already been given an opportunity to join a new club.

No contract at @ManUtd - we've great fans, but still no cash: BUT YOU CAN WIN @bundesliga_de for 1st time Think about it @Ibra_official pic.twitter.com/4mx0rEmMXr — Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) June 9, 2017

Bundesliga side Hertha playfully tweeted on Friday: "No contract at @ManUtd - we've great fans, but still no cash: BUT YOU CAN WIN @bundesliga_de for 1st time. Think about it @Ibra_official"

Ibrahimovic won his first league title with Ajax in the 2001-02 Eredivisie before claiming more winners' medals in Serie A with Inter, in LaLiga with Barcelona and in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain in a glittering career.

The former Sweden international has collected a total of 11 league titles in his career and Hertha may be hoping he sees the Bundesliga as a challenge he can still tackle, although their offer is almost certainly not a serious one.