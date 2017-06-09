Sneijder becomes most-capped Netherlands international

Wesley Sneijder has become Netherlands' most-capped player by making his 131st international appearance in Friday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.

The Galatasaray midfielder drew level with Edwin van der Sar's record of 130 Oranje outings, which had stood since 2008, when he came off the bench in Sunday's 5-0 victory over Ivory Coast.

And, on the day he turns 33, former Ajax, Real Madrid and Inter player Sneijder moved past that mark in Dick Advocaat's first match back at the helm, although he played down the landmark prior to kick-off.

"Tomorrow [Friday] is about three points. We should be winning against Luxembourg," Sneijder told reporters in a pre-match press conference.

"After the game you can ask me anything, but now I'm thinking about Luxembourg."

Netherlands went into the match six points adrift of Group A leaders France in fourth place and are in danger of missing out on a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.