Rodriguez desperate to prove his worth at AC Milan

Ricardo Rodriguez has vowed to give his all to AC Milan as the Serie A giants aim to secure a return to the Champions League next season.

Switzerland defender Rodriguez officially joined Milan on Thursday, signing a four-year deal at San Siro after finalising a move away from Wolfsburg for a reported €17million.

The 24-year-old is Milan's third signing since Silvio Berlusconi sold the club to Chinese consortium Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux in April for €740m, and Rodriguez is determined to help the club return to its former glory.

"I'm happy to be here and play for this great team," Rodriguez told MilanTV.

"I'm going to play anywhere on the field where the coach wants me to. In a back three or in a back four. I want to play and I'll do everything to show I'm worthy of this club.

"I can't wait to play in the Europa League. I will do my best. We also want to do well in Serie A and get back into the Champions League, we will do everything to play in it.

"I'm really happy to be here and eager to get to know my team-mates. There are many South American players, I'm sure we are going to get along."

Rodriguez enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence at Wolfsburg but struggled for form last term as the Wolves slumped to a 16th-place finish, only retaining their Bundesliga status thanks to a relegation play-off victory over Eintracht Braunschweig.

Nevertheless, Rodriguez was not to be denied a move to one of Europe's most historic clubs, and the full-back - who will wear the number 68 - expressed his delight at following in the footsteps of some of great players.

"I admired many players who made history at Milan. I loved [Gennaro] Gattuso and also Ronaldinho. So many legends played here," he continued.

"I have already played at San Siro, it's incredible that it's going to be my home stadium and I get to play in such a beautiful stadium.

"I picked it [the number 68] because it's the year my mother was born."