Pogba´s importance is underappreciated, believes Manchester United legend Robson

Paul Pogba does not get the appreciation he deserves from the media, according to Manchester United legend Bryan Robson.

Pogba was widely perceived to have underperformed in his first season back at Old Trafford after a world-record move from Juventus in August.

The France international hit the opening goal in the Europa League final with a heavily deflected strike against Ajax, but only found the net five times in 30 Premier League appearances.

And former United captain Robson, who won two Premier League titles in his 13 years at the club, believes the team's struggles when Pogba has not been available demonstrates the midfielder's value to Jose Mourinho.

"The media are always trying to criticise Paul," Robson told the United website. "To a certain degree, that's because of the transfer fee and not because of the player.

"But when I look at Pogba, he has come into the club and improved us in that area. He has got certain things our other midfield players haven't got.

"Paul is not really appreciated by certain sections of the media but when he's not in the team, I think he's missed.

"With the confidence of winning three trophies [including the EFL Cup and Community Shield], I think he will go on and have an even better campaign next season."

Pogba could again be partnered by Michael Carrick in the United midfield after the veteran signed a one-year deal to extend his stay at Old Trafford, with Robson pleased the club retained the former England international.

"I'm absolutely delighted as Michael has got great experience," Robson added. "He is good for the dressing room and knows what the club is all about.

"He is a really sensible lad who trains really hard and some of that can rub off on the kids coming through at this moment in time. I'm delighted to see he's been given another year."