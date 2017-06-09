Monk in at Middlesbrough

Garry Monk has been confirmed as the man to replace Aitor Karanka as Middlesbrough's new manager.

Karanka was sacked by Boro chairman Steve Gibson in March and replaced by his assistant Steve Agnew for the remainder of the Premier League season.

Agnew was unable to stop Boro dropping into the Championship, though, with one win from his 11 games in charge.

Boro opted against appointing the 51-year-old on a permanent basis and have instead turned to Monk after he impressed with Leeds United in 2016-17.

The former Swansea City boss had Leeds challenging for a play-off place throughout the campaign and they only missed out on a top-six place in the closing weeks.

Middlesbrough FC are delighted to confirm the appointment of Garry Monk as our new manager.



https://t.co/fM5MbWGSKv #UTB pic.twitter.com/3LUnkABA9a — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) June 9, 2017

Monk resigned from his position at Elland Road last month, a day after Andrea Radrizzani bought control of the club from Massimo Cellino.

The 38-year-old will be unveiled by Boro on Monday.