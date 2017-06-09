Liverpool´s Ward wants Huddersfield return

Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward would prefer to return to newly-promoted Huddersfield Town on loan next season.
Ward, 23, enjoyed a fine Championship campaign with Huddersfield, making 45 league appearances to help the club get promoted.
The three-time Wales international, who starred during the play-offs, said he wanted to be back with David Wagner's men in 2017-18, rather than likely sit on the bench for Liverpool.
"On a selfish point, yes, I would like to stay at Huddersfield," Ward told a news conference on Thursday.
"I am only young for a goalkeeper and to have a chance of playing week in, week out in the Premier League would be good experience for someone of my age."
Ward, who is contracted until 2021, has played just two Premier League games for Liverpool since joining in 2012.
The shot-stopper said his future would be decided by Liverpool, who have European football to contend with next season.
"Liverpool have my contract and their needs come first, especially with the Champions League," Ward said.
"It's out of my hands at the minute. I'm Liverpool's player."
